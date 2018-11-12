Striker Fashion Sakala is out of the Mozambique clash while Shepolopolo were handed a shellacking in a friendly on Monday.

OUT OF FASHION

Fashion Sakala has withdrawn from Chipolopolo’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique due to injury.

The striker sustained an injury this past weekend while in action for his Belgian club KV Oostende.

Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has yet to make a late call-up to replace Sakala.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are at full house in Johannesburg where they have just begun a five-day training camp ahead of their November 18 away Group K qualifier against Mozambique in Maputo.

SHEPOLOPOLO WALLOPED

Shepolopolo lost 7-0 to Cameroon in a friendly game on Monday afternoon in Abidjan.

The two sides were using the friendly to warm-up ahead of their participation in the 2018 Women’s AFCON tournament that kicks off on November 17 in Ghana.

It is Shepolopolo’s only friendly planned during their five-day camp in Cote d’Ivoire that ends on November 14 before heading to Ghana.

Shepolopolo will kick off their 2018 Women’s AFCON Group B campaign on November 18 against Equatorial Guinea.