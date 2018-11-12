PF Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda has advised opposition Leaders to respect the Zambia Police and stop insulting and dragging them into petty partisan politics.
Dr. Chanda said the Police have a duty to maintain Law and Order and keep the Peace which the country has enjoyed for 54 years.
Dr. Chanda, who was speaking in Parliament when debating the 2019 Budget for the Zambia Police and Ministry of Home Affairs, says National Security is the number one priority for any country because there can be no socioeconomic development when peace and security are threatened.
He has warned politicians to avoid deliberately breaking the Law with impunity as such irresponsible behaviour threatens Public Order and Peace, and Police have a Constitutional duty of Law Enforcement because no one is above the Law and no individual is bigger than the Country.
Dr. Chanda advised opposition leaders to avoid peddling alarming, false, cheap and childish propaganda like the alleged sale of national assets to the Chinese such as ZNBC, KKIA, NRDC, National Game Parks, ZAFFICO, ZESCO and others meant to incite the public against government as witnessed by the recent riots in Kitwe.
Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has called for allocation of more resources to the Zambia Police as part of the modernisation program.
He has also called on government to embark on a Skills and Merit based immigration Policy which will only allow for skilled foreigners who can contribute to the nation’s economic development agenda to work in Zambia.
I like Chanda’s last point for the policy of Skilled foreigners. Even when it come to these Chinese we keep complaining about, government should allow and give permits to Chinese with skills that are lucking in Zambia. Not allowing Chinese that come to learn how to keeps chickens and start competing with marketeers at Soweto Market and the kind of Chinese that come to push wheelbarrows.
The back bench is getting too cold for Dr.Chanda and Dr.Malama. Can we for once think of what is below the 50 000 hectares of Zaffico. Why were over 600 houses sold for $280 000 ($500 per house). We have seen what has happened to national assets elsewhere when they have failed to repay the Chines loans. What is alarming is the failure by the PF leadership to secure the future of this country.
Observer – Mining Rights are different from Surface Rights.
If President Lungu has such educated MPs why did he have to go ‘outside the PF’ to pick the likes of Vincent Mwale, Dora Siliya, Felix Mutati? These ‘MMD’ MPs have had their time during the reign of their party
MMD helped PF win elections in 2016. It was payback for the support.
The Doc knows very well that the police will never get the respect they should be commanding in the country for as long as they are being used by the party in govt. The doc should instead advocating for the police to be proactive and professional. It is a pity that the trend of the police being on the side of the ruling party has continued and hence the opposition render them useless and ineffective. Professionalism must be encouraged and apply the law equally regardless of political alignment.
ALL OF US NEED TO FOLLOW THE LAW….WE DON’T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT POLICE…..
@ abilima (1.2)
I concur with you completely
Politics aside, for me if there is a group that has no regard for our police it is PF cadres. Lets be objective when dealing with matters National interest
It’s not only the opposition!!!! You pf should lead by example!!!!!
THIS mp IS JUST RANTING. WHAT HAS THE OPPOSITION SAYING Zaffico IS SOLD GOT TO DO WITH RESPECTING THE POLICE? iF THERE IS ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE THAT DISRESPECT THE POLICE IT IS pf CADRES.