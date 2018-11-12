PF Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda has advised opposition Leaders to respect the Zambia Police and stop insulting and dragging them into petty partisan politics.

Dr. Chanda said the Police have a duty to maintain Law and Order and keep the Peace which the country has enjoyed for 54 years.

Dr. Chanda, who was speaking in Parliament when debating the 2019 Budget for the Zambia Police and Ministry of Home Affairs, says National Security is the number one priority for any country because there can be no socioeconomic development when peace and security are threatened.

He has warned politicians to avoid deliberately breaking the Law with impunity as such irresponsible behaviour threatens Public Order and Peace, and Police have a Constitutional duty of Law Enforcement because no one is above the Law and no individual is bigger than the Country.

Dr. Chanda advised opposition leaders to avoid peddling alarming, false, cheap and childish propaganda like the alleged sale of national assets to the Chinese such as ZNBC, KKIA, NRDC, National Game Parks, ZAFFICO, ZESCO and others meant to incite the public against government as witnessed by the recent riots in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda has called for allocation of more resources to the Zambia Police as part of the modernisation program.

He has also called on government to embark on a Skills and Merit based immigration Policy which will only allow for skilled foreigners who can contribute to the nation’s economic development agenda to work in Zambia.