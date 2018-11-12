President Edgar Lungu has expressed deepest sympathies on the demise of Ms. Diana Beene Choongo, Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Choongo of the Tonga people of Monze district in Southern Province.

ZANIS reports that the President is also saddened by the passing away of United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament, Frank Kufwakwandi who passed away in South Africa where he was undergoing specialist treatment.

In his message of condolences on the death of Chieftainess Choongo, the President said the passing away of her Royal Highness is a great loss to the people of Monze district and the entire nation, and acknowledges her contribution to her chiefdom and the entire nation.

The President said he learnt with deep sorrow the death of Chieftainess Choongo who passed away on November 8, 2018 at the age of 68, following an illness.

The President has since wished the bereaved family and the entire chiefdom God’s fortitude.

Her Royal Highness was recognised as Chief on 8th January, 2014 under Statutory Instrument number 13 of 2014.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Monze district,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President deeply regrets the demise of United Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament (MP), Frank Kufwakwandi who passed away in South Africa where he was undergoing specialist treatment.

The President notes with deep sorrow that the nation has lost a valuable Member of Parliament who made significant contributions to the National Assembly.

The President conveys his sincere condolences to Honourable Kufwakwandi’s spouse and family, Speaker of the National Assembly and the United Party for National Development.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I deeply regret the passing away of Honourable Kufwakwandi. I wish to sincerely convey our sincere condolences to Honourable Kufwakwandi’s spouse and family, Speaker of the National Assembly and the United Party for National Development. May God Almighty grant the family solace and strength as they go through this traumatic period,” said the President.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relation, Amos Chanda.