The body of the late Sesheke Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi, who died on Monday will arrive in Zambia on Friday.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that government has finalized the arrangement for the repatriation of the body of the lawmaker.

He disclosed that the body of Mr. Kufakwandi will be repatriated through Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone and will arrive on Friday.

He said the decision was arrived at because burial is expected to be held in Sesheke.

Mr. Mwamba said he together with the widow Masiliso Kufakwandi will accompany the body of the late UPND law maker and will be received by Southern Province Administration and the National Assembly led by provincial Minister Edify Hamukale.

He said the body will be repatriated through British Airways (operating as ComAir) that will land at 12;50 Hours at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone.

Last month, Government evacuated Mr. Kufakwandi to South Africa at Awryp Medical Center to receive specialised medical treatment for a cardiac condition however, he died on Monday.