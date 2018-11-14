Hundreds of Patriotic Front (PF) members together with the Small Scale Miners commonly known as Jerabos today held protests match in solidarity against what they called as xenophobic attacks on the foreign investors.
The small scale miners, mostly from the Black Mountain have marched through the streets of Kitwe to show support to President Edgar Lungu and his investment policies.
The youths drove their famous tipper trucks in the city centre chanting slogans calling for peace and co existence with foreigners.
According to PF Copperbelt Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda, the solidarity was to march in support of peace and unity and against incitement of xenophobic attacks on all foreign investors and riots on the copper belt province.
Mr Chanda with his executive and Kitwe district youth chairperson also joined the protests march which started at Wusakile Round about, through town to the Kitwe Fire brigade office near Kitwe Teaching Hospital along Kitwe-Chingola road.
“The desperation and conduct of Mr Hichilema and some of his friends in opposition are causing a lot of worry to us the young people on the copper belt. We are aware that the UPND is mobilising some youths to cause havoc but we want to remind them that as PF youths on the Copper belt, who are many in numbers and will not just sit and watch them because no one is above the law.
“Mr Hichilema and some other frustrated opposition leaders are obsessed with the development by the PF government which will make PF win in 2021 general elections so they are trying by all means to paint the government and Zambia black and making this country ungovernable, in order for them to get attention from the public when the government reacts but Mr HH should not take the maturity and tolerance of government for granted.”
“It is a pity that some international community (commonwealth) and some churches are mute on the behaviour and careless ranting of Mr Hichilema. These politics of copy cat will not work for him. People of the copperbelt province knows him very well when it comes to selling of things and trusting him with power is as good as putting alfalfa or Miret together with goats,” Mr Chanda said.
Later, the Small Scale Miners representative Samuel Mpembwe said the miners want to see peace in the province. Mr Mpembwe said the small scale miners are happy with the gesture that has been extended to them by the Republican President. Mr Mpembwe said their livelihood is currently being sustained by foreigners who are processing the ore they are mining at the black mountain.
He said they will not entertain leaders bringing confusion and anarchy in the region.
And General of the Small Scale Miners Richard Chileshe who is known as Chile 1 said the miners do not want to be disturbed.
Mr Chileshe warned that the youths on the Copperbelt will not allow the UPND to continue causing confusion on the province.
He said the small scale miners could be forced to start acting like Jerabos.
And Commander of the Jerabos Cym Kalobo said the youths should not be pushed to far by those who want to bring confusion through xenophobic attacks.
Mr Kalobo said the youths on the Copperbelt and Zambia at large are behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Kalobo said any opposition leader that wants to peddle lies and bring confusion will be dealt with by the youths.
The small scale miners marched to office of the district commissioner were they found the kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe and the Provincial Chairperson Mr Stephen Kainga
among others.
Elo do these Jerabos who make millions of kwachas pay taxes? Most Zambians today are really struggling with all sorts of bills to pay the govt but do these guys even pay road tax? They are never even stopped by Traffic Police. Life is really not fair.
Fact is what happened with the attack on our Chinese comrades was not a good thing but we need to get to the root cause of WHY it happened. Pretending to protest is the way of mindless bufoons, the same ones protesting today are the same ones yesterday that used to attack Chinese. How ironic. I for one believe the Chinese investment is a very good thing, the problem is how we the Zambians are using this investment.
we need to see their tax returns to the ZRA, those who have passed through grueling and gruesome ZIALE advise us if it's legal for any individual to check someone's tax returns.
No one is saying foreign investors should not be in Zambia. But there are many foreign "investors," who are not really serious investors at all, but small time hustlers who should have never been allowed into the country in the first place. Zambia should allow big investors who will invest big money, and not foreigners who are just coming to sell maize, set up small stores in the compounds, and selling chickens on the side of the road. These small time businesses should be left to Zambians. The reason people were protesting (rioting) is not because of UPND or HH. Zambians aren't stup1d that they don't see what's happening in the country with regard to the economy, the high unemployment, the corruption, the government's favoring of foreigners over Zambians.
Foreigners come into the country to look out for their own interests, and not yours. some are here to extract as much wealth and resources as they can, with no regard to the locals. They sign contracts which they never fulfill or respect, refuse to pay their fair share of taxes, destroy the environment by disposing toxic waste in our rivers and and on land—and polluting the atmosphere with toxic gases that cause lung cancer to our people.
Why don't you march about the mistreatment of Zambian workers by the so called foreign investors? Why don't you protest the slave wages foreigners pay you? Why don't you march about better working conditions in these foreign companies?
