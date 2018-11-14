Hundreds of Patriotic Front (PF) members together with the Small Scale Miners commonly known as Jerabos today held protests match in solidarity against what they called as xenophobic attacks on the foreign investors.

The small scale miners, mostly from the Black Mountain have marched through the streets of Kitwe to show support to President Edgar Lungu and his investment policies.

The youths drove their famous tipper trucks in the city centre chanting slogans calling for peace and co existence with foreigners.

According to PF Copperbelt Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda, the solidarity was to march in support of peace and unity and against incitement of xenophobic attacks on all foreign investors and riots on the copper belt province.

Mr Chanda with his executive and Kitwe district youth chairperson also joined the protests march which started at Wusakile Round about, through town to the Kitwe Fire brigade office near Kitwe Teaching Hospital along Kitwe-Chingola road.

“The desperation and conduct of Mr Hichilema and some of his friends in opposition are causing a lot of worry to us the young people on the copper belt. We are aware that the UPND is mobilising some youths to cause havoc but we want to remind them that as PF youths on the Copper belt, who are many in numbers and will not just sit and watch them because no one is above the law.

“Mr Hichilema and some other frustrated opposition leaders are obsessed with the development by the PF government which will make PF win in 2021 general elections so they are trying by all means to paint the government and Zambia black and making this country ungovernable, in order for them to get attention from the public when the government reacts but Mr HH should not take the maturity and tolerance of government for granted.”

“It is a pity that some international community (commonwealth) and some churches are mute on the behaviour and careless ranting of Mr Hichilema. These politics of copy cat will not work for him. People of the copperbelt province knows him very well when it comes to selling of things and trusting him with power is as good as putting alfalfa or Miret together with goats,” Mr Chanda said.

Later, the Small Scale Miners representative Samuel Mpembwe said the miners want to see peace in the province. Mr Mpembwe said the small scale miners are happy with the gesture that has been extended to them by the Republican President. Mr Mpembwe said their livelihood is currently being sustained by foreigners who are processing the ore they are mining at the black mountain.

He said they will not entertain leaders bringing confusion and anarchy in the region.

And General of the Small Scale Miners Richard Chileshe who is known as Chile 1 said the miners do not want to be disturbed.

Mr Chileshe warned that the youths on the Copperbelt will not allow the UPND to continue causing confusion on the province.

He said the small scale miners could be forced to start acting like Jerabos.

And Commander of the Jerabos Cym Kalobo said the youths should not be pushed to far by those who want to bring confusion through xenophobic attacks.

Mr Kalobo said the youths on the Copperbelt and Zambia at large are behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Kalobo said any opposition leader that wants to peddle lies and bring confusion will be dealt with by the youths.

The small scale miners marched to office of the district commissioner were they found the kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe and the Provincial Chairperson Mr Stephen Kainga

among others.