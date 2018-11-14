A Businessman in Nakonde District has donated K100, 000 towards the completion of Waitwika Secondary School.

Nakonde District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Stanley Mwambazi has commended Ndozo Lodge proprietor Clint Sichamba for supplementing government efforts in the education sector.

Mr Mwambazi said the business community in the district should emulate Mr Sichamba’s gesture and plough back to their communities.

And Mr Sichamba has also donated K70, 000 towards the construction of Chilonga United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in the same area.

Nakonde District UCZ Consistory Chairperson, Festus Chulu also thanked Mr Sichamba for donating towards the construction of the church.

Rev. Chulu said this will go a long way in ensuring that the church continues to grow in the district.

He assured that the donation to the church will be used for its intended purpose.