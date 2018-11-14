A Businessman in Nakonde District has donated K100, 000 towards the completion of Waitwika Secondary School.
Nakonde District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Stanley Mwambazi has commended Ndozo Lodge proprietor Clint Sichamba for supplementing government efforts in the education sector.
Mr Mwambazi said the business community in the district should emulate Mr Sichamba’s gesture and plough back to their communities.
And Mr Sichamba has also donated K70, 000 towards the construction of Chilonga United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in the same area.
Nakonde District UCZ Consistory Chairperson, Festus Chulu also thanked Mr Sichamba for donating towards the construction of the church.
Rev. Chulu said this will go a long way in ensuring that the church continues to grow in the district.
He assured that the donation to the church will be used for its intended purpose.
If you are a member of parliament and someone starts making donations in your constituency has we slowly approach general elections, just know that he is lining up himself for party adoptions.
This is what community development is. Its not waiting for Government to do everything. I hate those rural foo.ls that complain about not having classrooms for their children. Dam.n it get up and build a school for your children. We need more Clints.
All those old long standing mission schools were built by villagers with their bare hands, imwe you just get drunk and eat Tute and complain.
Same with UNZA alumni, useless people. Universities are developed by Alumni not ubupuba and condemning Govt. Fuseke am tired!
These practices of donating to complete schools and/or hospitals by private citizens is encouraging graft in government.
The creation of these schools have been budgeted. Where has this money gone?
I would be more comfortable if these donations went into building orphanages instead. Or even building new schools for orphans.
Do not let citizens do the work that government is supposed to be doing.
Maybe it is his former school. Isn’t Sichamba a namwanga name? Or maybe he’s aspiring to stand as an MP in Nakonde
You are very correct. He should have put his money in offshore secret account in Panama instead.
How old are you and what exactly do you do in the UK? I ask because you don’t seem to understand philanthropy which is quite common in the West where you reside.
Ba Robbie,
So you are saying the government started building this school without a budget?
What I do is not important. Neither is my age.
I can assure you that I am no riff ruff! I know what I am talking about.
Dambisa Moyo was correct in her book “Dead Aid”.
Stop doing the work that government is supposed to be doing.
This is the behavior of all future aspiring MP candidates. He is buying hearts and votes beforehand.
He is showing UPND leaders how to spend money. Not just bragging that you have 90,000 cattle but not doing anything to help the common man. Clint Sichamba for President in 2026
Typical of MP Aspiring candidates. Has he heard about one Wallan, he will Wallanised by the Wallanists who follow Wallanism Philosophy. What Tata!!! You will even remember your US$17000 you wasted.
You donate $5,000,000 then what you wonder why modern day Philanthropists go in and ask what is required then think of a sustainable solution…when are we going to learn
Most philanthropist do not announce because the are like stakeholders
Really great gesture from the man and credit to him. How proud could a man be to make contributions like this to your own community. These are the heroes that need to be worshipped in society and these are the type of ordinary citizens that you need to have front page reporting on, and not these corrupt politicians that you continue reporting for merely taking useless trips fully paid for by taxpayers money. This gentleman is using his own hard earned cash to make a positive difference in society.
You need to adopt this philosophy LT: report all the good deeds ordinary citizens are doing in their communities; and put pressure on the politicians, especially those in government by exposing their scandals like corruption. They don’t need to be praised for donating medical equipment to…
…They (govt politicians) don’t need to be praised for donating medical equipment to hospitals, for example, because that is their job and duty, plus they are using taxpayers money.
this is what we want to here that HH, Garry Nkombo, Nawakwi Kalaba Kanbwili Amos Chanda Kaiser Zulu and many more politicians vying for political offece should be seen to be doing not just insulting name calling and lies will not take us anywhere. we can change political parties but if we dont change our mind set we are doomed. well done clint.