The opposition UPND says it never knew a day would come when the Zambia Police Service under Charity Katanga would allow Zambians to match in support of those stripping the country national assets and taking people back into colonialism.

Party Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says even more shocking is the express speed with which Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga processed the PF permit to match in support of the Chinese who are grabbing everything in the country from minerals, land, assets such as ZNBC, ZAFFICO and even grave sites in Chongwe.

Mr. Mucheleka expressed hope that the permit given to the PF is a truly change of heart on the part of the police in the application of the Public Order Act and will allow the opposition and other citizens that will soon be matching and mobilizing citizens in defence of Zambia’s land and national assets.



“Like our President Hakainde Hichilema said, we shall not stop talking about PF corruption, economic collapse, and now ripping off of our national assets and land”, Mr. Mucheleka added.

He said the PF protest in defence of the Chinese yesterday went incident free as the police gave them all the protection they needed and they expect the same treatment as well when Hakainde Hichilema appears for police summons next week on Tuesday.

“We once more want to congratulate the PF for openly protesting in support and siding with the Chinese who want to grab ZAFFICO against the wishes of the people of Zambia”, Mr. Mucheleka has said.