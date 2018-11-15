Works on the Kanyama Peri-Urban Emergency piped water connection project have slowed down due to financial challenges.

But Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says Government will pay off the contractor as soon as funds are sourced so that works can be done before the rainy season.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC news, Bishop Chomba said up to 75 percent of the works intended in the last eight months have been completed despite Kanyama’s difficult terrain.

Bishop Chomba said over one hundred and ninety thousand households will benefit from the piped water project that is meant to avert incidents of cholera.

The project is being pushed under the China civil Engineering company.