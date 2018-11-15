Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has appealed to cooperating partners to release more funding through the International Development Association (IDA) to enhance development support to poor countries including Zambia.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe has assured the cooperating partners that the government will do everything possible to ensure such resources are used for the intended purpose.

She says Zambia is grateful with the invaluable role that the IDA is playing in the global development process by availing resources to the poorest countries.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says IDA funding eligible countries, are faced with several challenges which include inadequate financial resources to address infrastructure deficits that limit economic growth.

The minister says she is hopeful that under the IDA 19 which has been launched in Livingstone, more resources will be availed to eligible countries including Zambia and is looking forward to the start of replenishment negotiations.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe was speaking on Wednesday evening in Livingstone during the IDA 18 High Level Mid-Term Review Meeting Cultural Gala Dinner hosted by the Zambian government for the IDA delegates.

And IDA Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva thanked Mrs. Mwanakatwe and the Zambian government for hosting a successful and memorable meeting.

Ms. Georgieva said Livingstone IDA meeting will go down as the most memorable event ever hosted so far.