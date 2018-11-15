President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed his continued commitment to take development to all parts of the country.

President Lungu says from the time he was elected as President his focus is to ensure that all parts of the country are developed for the benefit of the people regardless of their political affiliation.

The President was speaking at Solwezi Airport upon arrival for his one day working visit.

The Head of State who arrived at about 09:30 hours, is in Northwestern Province for a one day working visit where he is expected to flag off the 2018/2019 planting season in Mwinilunga district.

President Lungu is also expected to hold a public rally to drum up support for the PF candidate Emmanuel Mupampanya in the Tuvwanganayi ward by-election in Solwezi Central.

The President is accompanied by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe his Press Aid Amos Chanda and other senior government and PF officials.

And Mr. Lungu took a swipe at the decision by opposition political leaders who are refusing to work with government and opposing all the developmental activities being undertaken by government.He stated that the decision has a negative impact on local people.

President Lungu also expressed sadness with the decision taken by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to suspend its Kafue Mayor for welcoming him when he recently visited the area.

He said such kind of action by opposition leaders is a hindrance to the smooth implementation of development in areas perceived to be opposition strong holds.

The Head of state explained that his government is ready to work with the opposition because they are a special purpose vehicle that can be used to deliver development in areas that they dominate.

And speaking earlier, Patriotic Front Provincial Chairperson Jackson Kunga assured the President that the party in North-Western has grown and expressed confidence of scooping the forthcoming Tuvwanganayi ward by-election slated for Tuesday, November 20 next week.

Mr. Kunga said the party has attracted people because of massive developmental activities undertaken by government in the area.

He cited the construction of the Chingola-Solwezi road and the dual carriageway as some of the major developments that have taken place in the area in short period of time.

Mr. Kunga also appealed to government to quickly complete the Mushitala-Kimasala bridge and the township roads.