The Health Professions Council of Zambia and the Higher Education Authority have announced that the medical courses at the Copperbelt University will remain suspended.
In a joint statement, the two institutions say the decision was arrived at after consultations with the Attorney Generals Chambers.
Higher Education Authority Acting Director General Mrs Elizabeth Hamvumba and Health Professions Council of Zambia stated that the two institutions have both agreed that the three medical courses at CBU have deficiencies.
They said CBU has since been asked to develop an improvement plan which will address the deficiencies that were observed by both parties.
They both agreed that the withdrawal of the courses by HPCZ was done within the law.
The two bodies have also asked CBU to work expeditiously and ensure that the medical courses are reinstated.
Govt in flight with boma ki ki ki
HPCZ should have solved this matter quietly and administratively
HPCZ needs and elderly mature boss who reached level of medical superintendent and not someone straight from Ridgeway compus
Am a non partisan political consultant
Is Prof. Simukanga still in his job? Odi odi uko …
Elizabeth Hamvumba is a Cadre
Iwe Mujajati has worked for over 10 years as a doctor. He is not straight from Ridgeway campus. He was my senior in university and i have worked for 13years now after my graduation. If anything HPCZ were on point. Muleishiba utuntu not just posting things blindly
Easterner pela tell Mujajati to handle somethings administratively, the guy he is too much in the news. He will end up like Chitalu Chilufya who is on the news daily meanwhile there are no medicines in hospital, an appointment at UTH is 6 months to 1 year in some cases.
At least some sanity is getting back to our institutions. This is good for the country in that we will have well qualified professionals. The world is also watching and they will start giving merit to our education system.
However, I am still disappointed that Prof. Stephen Simukanga (whom I hold in high esteem) decided to choose a wrong decision by overruling the resolution made by Health Professions Council of Zambia to ban the three courses.
Insoni ebuntu ba professor. bafilwa no kusigner.
Where is prof Ngoma? Ngoma must go.