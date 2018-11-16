The Health Professions Council of Zambia and the Higher Education Authority have announced that the medical courses at the Copperbelt University will remain suspended.

In a joint statement, the two institutions say the decision was arrived at after consultations with the Attorney Generals Chambers.

Higher Education Authority Acting Director General Mrs Elizabeth Hamvumba and Health Professions Council of Zambia stated that the two institutions have both agreed that the three medical courses at CBU have deficiencies.

They said CBU has since been asked to develop an improvement plan which will address the deficiencies that were observed by both parties.

They both agreed that the withdrawal of the courses by HPCZ was done within the law.

The two bodies have also asked CBU to work expeditiously and ensure that the medical courses are reinstated.