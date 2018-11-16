President Edgar Lungu has urged Patriotic Front (PF) elected leaders at all levels to humble themselves and fulfil the promises they made to the electorates during their campaigns.

President Lungu said it is important for elected leaders not be proud and abandon their voters once elected to office.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Lungu warned that leaders who do not respect their constituents risk not being adopted and voted for in the 2021 general elections.

Addressing two huge rallies at Chungu and Katuta schools in Lupososhi to drum up support for John Kwandangala, the PF Council Chairperson candidate in the November 20, 2018 elections, Mr. Lungu said the electorates should always be treated as masters because they are the ones that vote for people to hold the office of authority.

He said the elected Members of Parliament and Councillors should be willing to listen and work with the electorates in order to give the latter what they need.

And President Lungu said time has come for the PF to ‘pay back’ to the Zambian people by developing various sectors of the economy and improve their welfare.

The President recounted that the people of Lupososhi constituency have been voting for PF candidates since 2001 adding that, the area is like a birth place of the ruling party.

“We need to pay back to you for always voting for us. We need to pay you back by building hospitals, schools, providing clean water and other infrastructure that will help improve your livelihoods,” he said.

He added that, the people of Luposonshi constituency encouraged the PF to soldier on until it assumed power in 2011 through voting for the party since 2001.

“Had it not been for the people of Lupososhi, we would have given up and we would not have won in 2011,” he said.

He said Mr. Kwandangala was the right candidate for the Lupososhi District Council Chairperson position because he is willing to work with the party in power and understands the challenges of the local people.

President Lungu has since urged Mr. Kwandangala to listen to the people in order for him to attend to their needs when he is elected.

And PF National Chairperson, Samuel Mukupa urged the people of Lupososhi not to listen to politicians that have no proven record of working for them and meeting their needs.

Earlier, President Lungu paid a courtesy call on Chief Katuta whom he praised for acknowledging the achievements of the PF government.

He said the encouragement is giving him and his government impetus to continue delivering the development which he promised the Zambian people.

Chief Katuta said President Lungu and the PF are fulfilling their campaign promise hence, the support from the Zambian people.

President Lungu has since returned to Lusaka.

On November 20, 2018, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will conduct Parliamentary and Local Government Elections in selected parts of the country.

Being a new district, Lupososhi will vote for the Council Chairperson on this day.