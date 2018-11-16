Lusaka District Commissioner Davison Mulenga has implored Zambians to ignore some named political leaders that are inciting xenophobic sentiments against the foreign investors in the country.

Captain Mulenga noted that some unpatriotic Zambians are orchestrating xenophobic sentiments for political expediency with the view of slowing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the country.

He explained that President Edgar Lungu’s administration is working hard in raising the country’s international profile as evident by a number of state visits by Heads of States and other high profile investments delegations coming to Zambia hence the need to ignore such people.

Captain Mulenga said this during the official opening of the Fourth Quarter of The Lusaka District Development Co-ordinating Committee (DDCC) in Lusaka today.

“I want to urge Zambians not to fall prey to some disgruntled elements that are propagating xenophobic feelings against some foreign investments. Avoid xenophobic utterances as they have the potential to derail investor confidence,” he advised.

The Lusaka District Commissioner pointed out that FDIs have contributed to sustainable socio-economic development growth and development for the benefits of the people.

He stated that FDIs have seen the country record meaningful employment creation and increased revenue for government that has been channeled to unprecedented infrastructure development.

“Zambia has enjoyed political stability since its independence in 1964 and the current schemes to slow down FDIs are unfortunate and need to be curtailed. This political stability has also created a conducive business environment on the continent,” he added.

And speaking at the same meeting, Lusaka City Council (LCC) Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said the local authority is working towards correcting historic problems created by private land developers in the city.

Mr. Mwansa who is also in charge of City of Lusaka Planning Authority expressed dismay with land developers who constructing with impunity without seeking planning authority hence the mushrooming of buildings on both road reserves and water recharge areas.