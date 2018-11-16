President Edgar Lungu has directed the Food Reserve Agency to release 35,000 metric tons of maize to selected Millers on the Copperbelt Province.

Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe announced the development at a media briefing today.

Mr. Mwakalombe says the directive by the Head of State folows a request by Millers to the Provincial Office to intervene in the shortage of Maize and Mealie Meal on the Copperbelt.

He explained that Copperbelt relies on other provinces to supply them with maize and the deplorable state of the peddicle road has hampered the delivery of the commodity thereby creating shortages in the province.

Mr. Mwakalombeexplained that his office undertook a survey to determine the extent of the shortage of maize in the province before the decision was arrived at.

He said a Committee has been constituted to work closely with security wings in ensuring that the mealie meal produced is not exported to Congo.