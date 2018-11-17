Government says it is deeply concerned with the clergy who are in the habit of swindling people of their hard earned money.

Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili disclosed in a statement released to ZANIS last evening that she is concerned with the continued reports and incidences involving ‘Men of God’ in criminal activities.

Ms. Sumaili condemned in strongest terms the clergymen who betray the trust of their calling as well as church members.

The Minister encouraged members of the general public to take caution when entrusting their resources with people of questionable character.

“Government is greatly concerned with continuous incidences and reports of people being swindled of their hard earned money by unscrupulous pastors. I encourage the Police to take decisive action on such criminality,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Sumaili appealed to the Zambia Police to continue acting decisively on perpetrators of criminality.

She disclosed that her Ministry will engage the church mother bodies by working together in order to bring sanity among the clergy and religious organisations.

In September this year, Police in Lusaka arrested Pastor John Simfukwe of Inter-denominational Jesus Ministries, Chipata Overspill Compound for having swindled his own congregant a widow of K260, 000.

Facts of the matter are that in August this year, Mildred Chikote gave Pastor Simfukwe K170, 000 with a view that he will buy her a house, the clergyman went on to obtained K90, 000 in the name of blessing her money which was meant for her to do business which he never returned.

Police cornered the suspect and charged him with two counts namely obtaining money by false pretense and theft.

Simfukwe has since appealed in court.