President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to pray for continued peace and unity in the country.
President Lungu also appealed to the church to pray for politicians and encourage them to follow and be guided by the teachings of Christ in their quest to aspire for leadership positions.
ZANIS reports that the President said this today, at Saint Joseph’s Parish in Mangango when he attended Mass.
He said there is need for the church to play an active role in championing peace and help address the political violence among politicians.
President Lungu disclosed that he will continue to be a strong believer of Christian values adding that, he will continue to pray and will not be distracted by other politicians who do not believe in God.
He noted that there is need to remain united and not accommodate any schemes being influenced by the devil aimed at destabilising national peace.
And Parish Coordinator, Chikwekwe Nyundu commended government for the various Infrastructure development in the area.
Mr. Nyundu further wished President Lungu peace and unity as he continues to govern the people of Zambia.
Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Priest, John Konkaisha who preached the Gospel from the book of Mark, Chapter 13:24-32 encouraged people to always stay focused.
Father Konkaisha noted that whenever people are faced with challenges they should always seek the face of God.
President Lungu is in Western Province to drum up support for the Patriotic Front (PF) Mangango Parliamentary by Election Candidate, Godwin Putu, slated for Tuesday November 20, 2018.
Lately he has been full of these generic non directional statements … I am not sure if this is how close he will ever get to showing some regret of his stone age type of rule and governance
Edgar, meet with HH and start the dialogue if you mean what you say. For all we know it is one of those vision less statements you always make
True your excellency, there are aspiring leaders who do not believe in God. They are there saying “the rains are late” when you call for prayers to ask God for rains they laugh at the idea. They Shan any kind of prayers. The are bloody mansions
Translation= continue being docile while we rip off the country and sell off national assets. Also ignore the naked tribalism and nepotism on display.
Unity when Zambia is not winning ANYTHING.
You dont know whether the lazy foooool is going or coming on the airport tarmac…why cant this lazy coward host a press conference if he wants to address the nation. Making statements when Lazy has come from campaigning.
Zambia is the most peaceful country in Africa and 40th in the world, thank you Mr. President for preaching peace based on ONE Zambia ONE Nation.
Tell him to also practise what he is preaching
Calling the Church to pray for peace is admission of failure to unite the nation! KK United Zambia without always running to the church or calling on the church to work the path of peace! The way to peace is stop the corruption, regionalism in appointments to public office and talk to the people you claim to be governing through Press Conferences! Talking issues on the airport Tarmac is not being honest and is rather disingenuous for the promotion of good governance! We must move away from Religion and embrace Responsibility! Churches are too divided to work the path of peace! Churches have shed much bl00d than any other institution in the history of mankind! Be responsible Mutaware! If you have nothing to say, cover your teeth!
Those calling for peace are just confirming to the world that they have messed up the country .
This man is a loser with no dignity, we will have peace once he leaves office and he is behind bars for all this corruption once his immunity is stripped, wait day of reckoning is coming
Walk the talk, $42 million stolen through fire tenders and he can dare to say he follows the teachings of the Christ? And that is only a tip of the ice berg. Moreover, he has polarized the nation and imposed apartheid such that if you are not Bemba, forget about meaningful employment. No, this hypocrisy should be treated with the contempt it deserves!
Moreover, innocent souls have died under his watch without ever issuing a statement of regret and sympathy to bereaved families and here he is saying things he does not mean! How did this man become a Lawyer? Is he a product of leakage?
Says the clueless failure who brought cholera and impoverishment of Zambians with reckless debt burden.
Press conference will help people understand what you are saying instead of of these (TT) Tarmac Talk lyonse. No one take TT’s seriously ba Kateka