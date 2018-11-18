

Today’s Scripture

“…he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

(Philippians 1:6, NIV)

He’s Working in You

Sometimes when God is doing a work in our lives, it can begin to feel a little uncomfortable. We may encounter people who are hard to get along with or have circumstances that seem beyond our control. When this happens, instead of complaining, getting sour or trying to change everything around you, why don’t you look deep inside? Say, “Lord, thank You for doing a work in me.” See, I’ve learned that God is more interested in changing me than He is in changing my circumstances. If I choose to stay sour because I’m not getting my way or discouraged because things aren’t happening on my timetable, that’s going to keep me right where I am.

If you want to see change, if you want to see God open up new doors, the key is to bloom right where you’re planted. You can’t wait until everything gets better before you decide to have a good attitude. You have to be the best that you can be right where you are. When you bloom where you’re planted, you’re allowing God to work in you, and He will be faithful to complete what He’s started in you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father God, thank You for doing a work in me. I choose to align myself with Your plan by blooming where I’m planted. Help me, by Your Spirit, to be an example of Your love and life everywhere I go in Jesus’ name. Amen.”