United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has pledged to provide US$500,000 in terms of Technical Assistance, equipment and financial resources while UNICEF has pledged to provide US$100,000 towards the conducting of the 2020 National Census on Population and Housing.

The pledges were made when the Minister of National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme, on behalf of the Vice-President Inonge Wina, met Cooperating Partners and the private sector to mobilise resources for the 2020 Census on Population and Housing.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Janet Rogan announced UNFPA and UNICEF pledges towards the 2020 Census.

Ms. Rogan announced that UNAIDS has pledged to support with technical assistance from UN agencies which is being provided in line ministries to increase data quality.

And the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission, Annie Lane was keen to learn the incorporation and recognition of Migration issues in the 2020 Census.

Ms. Lane emphasised the need for quality data on migration characteristics and variables, in the context of how to better manage and govern internal and cross border migration, ensuring that no one is left behind.

She indicated that IOM will offer technical assistance in Pre-Census Activities; Pilot Post Enumeration; the Main Census activities and Post Enumeration Census.

Meanwhile, USAID thanked the Ministry of National Development Planning (MNDP), and its department the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for the presentations.

The USAID already contributes some resources through Technical Assistance being provided by the US Census Bureau to the CSO.

Zambia will conduct the Census of Population and Housing in August 2020. The 2020 Census will be the first of its kind in Zambia to be conducted using electronic data collection methodology – Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

The 2020 Census will be a complete shift from the traditional Pen and Paper Interview (PAPI) to Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI)/digital Census.

The electronic data collection methodology will improve the quality of data collected and reduce the time-lag between data collection and the dissemination of results. The estimated total budget for the 2020 Census of Population and Housing is K841, 563, 560 (about US$75, 139, and 604).

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of National Development Planning Spokesperson, Chibaula Silwamba.