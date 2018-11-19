Acting Milenge District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO) Daniel Ngazimbi has called on Financial Institutions to allow farmers on the Farmers Input Support Program (FISP) select institutions of their choice.

Mr. Ngazimbi said this following an uproar from farmers in Milenge’s Kapalala ward who were allegedly being forced to make their deposits to Paycode.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Ngazimbi said some farmers did not want to pay the K 400 required for them to redeem their farming inputs through Paycode hence, their protest.

He said Paycode officials came to the district when 3,487 out of the 4,600 FISP beneficiaries had already deposited their money with other institutions.

Mr. Ngazimbi further stated that his office is seemingly, conducting aggressive marketing by trying to capture the remaining 1,113 farmers.

He, however, said the situation has been resolved and all the parties involved have agreed that farmers are free to pick on an institution of their choice from the seven listed in the district among them; Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO), Barclays , Natsave and Atlas Mara.