Government says it has developed the National Industrial Policy (NIP) aimed at promoting the growth of artisan crafts in the country.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary (PS), Kayula Siame said artisan products when added with value have great potential to penetrating to international markets if the players are subjected to competition.

The PS noted that the production of primary products such as copper has become vulnerable on the international markets hence, her ministry is creating awareness in Zambia by building capacity and the need for the artisan players to be proactive in handcrafts activities.

The PS said this in Lusaka when she presented awards to deserving craftsmen and women.

This was during a speech ready on her behalf by Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Director for Cooperatives, Shadereck Mugalaba.

The Zambia Artisan Awards which are organised by Private Enterprise Programme, PeP Zambia has attracted over 30 crafters that are exhibiting at the Leopard Hill Polocrosse Club.

Ms. Siame said artisan industry has also created employment opportunities among the people in Zambia thereby, contributing to the country’s economic growth.

PeP Zambia Representative, James Blewett disclosed that Zambia is endowed with abundant raw materials hence, the need for crafts men and women in the country to showcase their ability and compete with other countries at different platforms.

“I call upon craftsmen and women in Zambia to embrace handcraft and take up the mantle of doing business and lift Zambia’s flag high on the globe,” Mr. Blewett said.

The award giving ceremony was witnessed by British High Commissioner to Zambia, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, National Arts Council (NAC) Chairman, Patrick Samwimbila and Senior Government and NAC Officials.