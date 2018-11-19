UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says inclusive and sustainable industrial development is critical for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Africa.

Mr. Guterres says this generates jobs, reduces poverty, hunger and inequality, empowers women, expands opportunities for young people, while also improving health, safeguarding the environment and tackling climate change.

In his message on the Africa Industrialisation Day which falls on 20th November, Mr. Guterres said this year’s Africa Industrialization Day focuses on promoting regional value chains and underscores how industrial development in local pharmaceutical production contributes to healthy lives and well-being.

He said the development of a competitive and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa can help promote better health and well-being and sustainable economic growth.

Mr. Guterres however said responding to the needs of the African continent requires strategic partnerships, particularly with the private sector, to promote regional value chains, ensure investments, and enhance access to know-how and technologies.

He has since reaffirmed the strong commitment of the United Nations, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in particular, to strongly promote Africa’s industrial development as a key driver for realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.