UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says inclusive and sustainable industrial development is critical for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Africa.
Mr. Guterres says this generates jobs, reduces poverty, hunger and inequality, empowers women, expands opportunities for young people, while also improving health, safeguarding the environment and tackling climate change.
In his message on the Africa Industrialisation Day which falls on 20th November, Mr. Guterres said this year’s Africa Industrialization Day focuses on promoting regional value chains and underscores how industrial development in local pharmaceutical production contributes to healthy lives and well-being.
He said the development of a competitive and sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Africa can help promote better health and well-being and sustainable economic growth.
Mr. Guterres however said responding to the needs of the African continent requires strategic partnerships, particularly with the private sector, to promote regional value chains, ensure investments, and enhance access to know-how and technologies.
He has since reaffirmed the strong commitment of the United Nations, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in particular, to strongly promote Africa’s industrial development as a key driver for realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
There can only be ephemeral development in the face of 3 things
Corruption
Conflict
Capital – (Human)
Why these big organisations ignore these things is now understood…
Africa is the milk cow of Europe and America. Look at DRC and everywhere the conflicts are, these countries are being raided and their natural resources plundered by these nations.
The threat is that tackling corruption, conflict and human capital would mean that the guns would be silenced Leading to unification of Africa. Meaning that out natural resources would be sold at market value to former plunderers.
The conflicts our African nations are involved in are parachuted in, externally and sustained by ourselves.
When the locusts fight, it is the joy of the hawks… the hawks just land and feed…
… on the dead locusts who’ve been slaughtering each other.
My message to the UN, concentrate on Corruption, conflict and human capital, the rest falls in line, but NO, you cannot do this for reasons specified above.
Let’s develop Zambia and Africa! Privatization Thief and Money Laundering thief is UNELECTABLE in ZAMBIA!