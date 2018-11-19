Rainbow Party Secretary General, Wynter Kabimba has said that it was hypothetical thinking for anyone to expect an early election to be called midway of the Patriotic Front’s five year mandate.

Mr. Kabimba said that it never happens in Africa that a political party in power can resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Mr Kabimba told Q-News that opposition political parties calling for an early general election should in this case focus their attention on issues that are affecting the Zambian people.

Mr. Kabimba stated that that the current political dynamics are far different from those of 1991 when first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda succumbed to calls for an early election.

Mr. Kabimba noted that as opposed to the current situation, in 1991 there was a wind for change as Zambia was transitioning from a One Party State to Multipartism.

Mr. Kabimba stated that the 1991 scenario cannot run parallel to the present state of affairs in the country.

Mr. Kabimba said that the Rainbow Party is, therefore, encouraging other political parties to instead campaign for the 2021 general elections and convince the Zambian people why they should be voted for to form government.