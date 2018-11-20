FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says a decision will soon be made on the future of Chipolopolo Coach Sven Vandenbroek.
This follows Zambia’s failure to qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking in an interview at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on arrival from Mozambique, Kamanga expressed disappointment with the team and the performance of the technical bench.
Kamanga observed that FAZ did everything possible to motivate the team to get the desired results.
He said both the technical bench and players should take responsibility for their poor performance despite being given incentives.
Meanwhile, only three players have arrived back home while Coach Vandenbroek. has proceeded to Ghana to help the women national team technical bench at the ongoing Africa Cup.
Only reserve goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, midfielder Bruce Musakanya and defender Prosper Chiluya were spotted at the airport.
i hope they Disappear for GOOD FROM Zambia never come back, they can actually be Mozambicans if they so wish and that SVEN Chap let him get off the bench in GHANA before he pollutes the WINNING SHEPOLOPOLO TEAM
Andrew Kamanga you are a total failure in football management. Why did you rustle power from our great football legend, great Kalu if you knew that you are not competent..???
Dear Mr Kamanga, the buck stops with you. If you did everything to motivate the team then you appointed a useless team bench and for that you must GO FIRST. Take responsibility mate, that is true Leadership.
This guy is useless.
That’s Zambia for you …everyone is passing the buck, that’s very bad management..you can not state you will passing decision on your manager later, you have to support him now or get rid of him now.
Both the technical bench and players should take responsibility for AFCON failure. That is fingerpointing when you know where the buck stops.
Kamanga should take responsibility for AFCON failure. period
“despite being given incentives”.
Ba Kamanga, Any sportsman knows Incentives don’t win you a game. It’s preparation that does.
Now that there only source of genuine income is lost, I suggest everyone go home and wait for another AFCON qualifications, that’s the only time they work to be paid, they shouldn’t be paid for sitting, starting with the board, players and everyone involved, in short Faz should be dissolved.