FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says a decision will soon be made on the future of Chipolopolo Coach Sven Vandenbroek.

This follows Zambia’s failure to qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an interview at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on arrival from Mozambique, Kamanga expressed disappointment with the team and the performance of the technical bench.

Kamanga observed that FAZ did everything possible to motivate the team to get the desired results.

He said both the technical bench and players should take responsibility for their poor performance despite being given incentives.

Meanwhile, only three players have arrived back home while Coach Vandenbroek. has proceeded to Ghana to help the women national team technical bench at the ongoing Africa Cup.

Only reserve goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, midfielder Bruce Musakanya and defender Prosper Chiluya were spotted at the airport.

