The long awaited dialogue process between President Edgar Lungu and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema seems to have started off after the two rivals met last Monday.
The sudden development was only revealed today by the three Church mother bodies who are leading the dialogue process.
In a communique, the three Church mother bodies did not disclose where the meeting was held from but only confirmed that they facilitated the meeting.
The three Church mother bodies also revealed that the two leaders addressed each other as brothers with great respect for each other.
They said President Lungu and Mr Hichilema expresses unconditional support to an inclusive and Church led national dialogue and reconciliation process and assured the Church of their availability and commitment to future direct engagements.
Th Church has since assured the nation that it is full of Hone for a quicker and successful national dialogue process.
“We remain committed to carry out the mandate entrusted to us by the Zambian people, and with the help of all well meaning Zambians and the mighty hand of God, we will work towards realizing the vision of the national dialogue namely the “desire for a conversion of hearts and minds, learning to a united, reconciled and peaceful Zambia where all citizens freely participate in governance with a thriving social and economic environment.”
Great, it’s now time for Lungu to hand over power to HH the rightful winner of the 2016 elections
I have started liking HH, I dont think he is quiet the Devil I have been brainwashed to believe he is.
Well done both presidents for putting the country first.
It’s more like a hand over process it’s too late now to reconcile lungu is no longer in charge he’s just a pawn being pushed by the Chinese and his corrupt friends
The one IGNITES FIRE between HH & ECL are WHITE SUPREMACY, the imperialists.HH is a tool used by the ba zungus who want to TAKE FULL CONTROL of mineral resources of Zambia.Proffesor Gambali failed to convoy peace talks amongst political players because of the same FOREIGN INFLUENCE. Reports still trail that SPONSORED church /NGOs organizations have been given money in order to facilitate political dialogue. Thank God that results are KNOWN.
Dialogue process should involve all parties and it should not be only about two politicians with their big ego. Zambia is far bigger than these two.We need dialogue about Zambia’s best interests.