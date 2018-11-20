The long awaited dialogue process between President Edgar Lungu and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema seems to have started off after the two rivals met last Monday.

The sudden development was only revealed today by the three Church mother bodies who are leading the dialogue process.

In a communique, the three Church mother bodies did not disclose where the meeting was held from but only confirmed that they facilitated the meeting.

The three Church mother bodies also revealed that the two leaders addressed each other as brothers with great respect for each other.

They said President Lungu and Mr Hichilema expresses unconditional support to an inclusive and Church led national dialogue and reconciliation process and assured the Church of their availability and commitment to future direct engagements.

Th Church has since assured the nation that it is full of Hone for a quicker and successful national dialogue process.

“We remain committed to carry out the mandate entrusted to us by the Zambian people, and with the help of all well meaning Zambians and the mighty hand of God, we will work towards realizing the vision of the national dialogue namely the “desire for a conversion of hearts and minds, learning to a united, reconciled and peaceful Zambia where all citizens freely participate in governance with a thriving social and economic environment.”

