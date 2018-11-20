President Edgar Lungu has directed Lusaka Provincial party Chairmanship aspirant Geoffrey Chumbwe to apologise and retract the tribal remarks attributed to Maxwell Choongu, a member of his campaign team that a Soli should be voted into office.
President Lungu says his conscious is greatly offended by the tribal remarks in the video saying there is no place for tribalism in his party.
His spokesperson Amos Chanda said the President has directed Party Secretary General Davies Mwila to deliver a strong message to Mr. Choongu and Mr. Chuumbwe that the remarks be retracted immediately.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr Choongu who is also Chongwe District Information and Publicity Secretary is seen urging the electorate to vote for Mr. Chumbwe who is Soli by tribe and not any other person.
Meanwhile, Maxwell Choongu has apologised for his statement made on Saturday in Rufunsa which seems to border on tribal lines.
Mr. Choongu says his conscious is not at peace and he strongly feels that he has let down a lot of people.
“As a member of the ruling Patriotic Front Party, I am not expected to issue such statements but to preach peace and unity. There is literally no excuse for my actions but to fully take responsibility and wholeheartedly apologize”, He said.
Mr. Choongu says he will never again in his entire lifetime issue such statements because he now fully understands the consequences of such.
“I promise to continue preaching about Peace, Love, Forgiveness, zero tolerance to Violence, zero tolerance to tribalism, reconciliation and unity to the best of my ability”, He added.
Chongu Max is a silly Boy. Very Dull and overates himself. useless fellow. I wonder what pipo see in that empty head.
Ba LT what is this Conscious you keep repeating? Conscious conscious ninshi you passed leaked Examinations?
The people on the ground do not care much about tribe.
This disease is created by our politicians trying to cause divisions amongst the population.
It will never work.
Very hypocritical, and childish. Every one has a right to their opinion and insecure Lungu should not be forcing others to his. This is what’s happening to our country, people are now not free to express themselves. Lungu when he goes to eastern he tells his people the same thing this guy mentioned
Listen to this Lungu, he wants the toes to apologise but the head should remain dirty, funny!!!!
Ba Lungu this is coming too late. There so many who have divided Zambia whom HE has tolerated without rebuke. Yamfwa Mukanga one divided the nation by directing that the opposition should not be given jobs and councils should only allocate land to PF cadres. He went too far and against our constitution. The president tolerated him. Shame on PF