Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby believes they have a technical edge over Shepolopolo to a victory today but is wary of two players in the Zambia camp.

The defending Women’s AFCON champions head into their penultimate Group B match after losing 1-0 to four-time runners-up South Africa in their opening game on Number 18 at the tournament Ghana is hosting from November 17 to December 1.

Shepolopolo on the other hand began their campaign on the same date with a 5-0 victory over two-time champions Equatorial Guinea, a result that saw them collect their debut tournament win.

Zambia also go into this afternoon’s date in Cape Coast knowing another stunning victory will see them through to the semifinal for the first time ever with a match to spare.

“Yes they scored five goals but every game has its own life,” Dennerby said.

“And it is a new game starting on Wednesday and I think we probably have a little bit stronger team to handle the good attackers of Zambia.

“But I really like their number 9 (striker Rachael Kundananji) and number 17 (midfielder Mary Mwakapila) she is a really good and skillful player.”

Kundananji scored a brace against Equatorial Guinea while Mwakapila fueled the team from midfield and added the fourth goal from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Nigeria beat Shepolopolo 6-0 in the two sides last Women’s AFCON meeting in the group stage of the 2014 finals in Namibia.

