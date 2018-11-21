The Registrar of Societies has written to Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located in Matero demanding an explanation on the over the case in which its pastors were arrested for theft in view of the provisions of the Societies Act Cap 119 of the laws of Zambia.

Bishop John Nundwe popularly known as Bishop John General aged 46, his wife Pastor Maureen Kakwende aged 35 also an Accountant of the same Church and Paul Kambazo commonly known as Pastor Paul Fire all of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church located at plot number 178 Chishimba road off Commonwealth Road in Matero were arrested for theft.

Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said the Ministry of Home Affairs is saddened, and is following with keen interest the developments in the media concerning the three Clergymen who allegedly swindled a woman K70, 000.

Mr. Chifuta has appealed to Religious Organizations in the country, to operate above board by following what is stipulated in their Constitutions to avoid abrogating the law.

He has also urged members of the Public to report unscrupulous Clergymen suspected of swindling money from unsuspecting members of the Church or community to the police, to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

