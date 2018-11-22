The Bank of Zambia has maintained the Monetary Policy Rate at 9.75 percent for the third quarter of 2018.

The decision to maintain the policy rate is due to inflation which has remained high at between 6% to 8% and the continued low economic growth with heightened downside risks.

Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya said other factors considered are low private sector credit growth, sustained high fiscal deficit, rising public debt and external service debt payments.

Dr. Kalyalya was speaking at a quarterly media briefing today.

And Dr. Kalyalya said Zambia’s foreign currency reserves have deteriorated to $1.63 billion as at end September 2018 from $1.83 billion of import cover at the end of June 2018.

Dr. Kalyalya attributed this to debt service payments.

He said to build international reserves, the Bank of Zambia continued to purchase foreign exchange directly from the market and through the mineral royalty tax receipts

[Read 352 times, 352 reads today]