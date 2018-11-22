Vice-President Inonge Wina has called on stakeholders in the country to desist from sensationalizing and politicizing corruption issues by giving the perception that government is not committed to curb the vice.

Contributing to the estimates of revenue and expenditure for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in parliament today, the Vice-President to the contrary, government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, is on course in the fight against corruption.

Ms. Wina has therefore encouraged the law enforcement wings to heed President Lungu’s directive to be proactive in investigating and prosecuting cases.

She said the Commission is an important institution government was using to fight corruption in the country.

She said corruption undermines the fabric of society and will not be allowed to take root in Zambia.

Vice-President Wina said the government has put stringent measures to fight corruption, among them the establishment of integrity committees in all government institutions.

Mrs Wina however said she cannot deny that there are corrupt elements in both government and the private sector.

Ms. thanked the members of parliament, civil society organization and the cooperating partners that embraced in supporting budgetary allocation to the Commission.

