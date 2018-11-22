Vice-President Inonge Wina has called on stakeholders in the country to desist from sensationalizing and politicizing corruption issues by giving the perception that government is not committed to curb the vice.
Contributing to the estimates of revenue and expenditure for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in parliament today, the Vice-President to the contrary, government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, is on course in the fight against corruption.
Ms. Wina has therefore encouraged the law enforcement wings to heed President Lungu’s directive to be proactive in investigating and prosecuting cases.
She said the Commission is an important institution government was using to fight corruption in the country.
She said corruption undermines the fabric of society and will not be allowed to take root in Zambia.
Vice-President Wina said the government has put stringent measures to fight corruption, among them the establishment of integrity committees in all government institutions.
Mrs Wina however said she cannot deny that there are corrupt elements in both government and the private sector.
Ms. thanked the members of parliament, civil society organization and the cooperating partners that embraced in supporting budgetary allocation to the Commission.
PF must attempt to up the fight of corruption, in Zambia. There is a big problem, and as our economy starts to show good result, the corrupt people will want to feed off the benefits, rather than the poor receive some relief from poverty.
This is the poorest section of PF performance.
Wow…
Corruption has to be sensationalised madam..: corruption is a cancer that needs to be shouted at on rooftops, mountains and molehills.
Madam, you might want to step down cause some of these remarks you have started uttering are making us lose respect we hold for you.
Corruption has killed more people that the wars of Africa combined and you want us to harsh on that. If anything you should be commending those sensationalising it.
Oh dear madam, we thought you were one of us. Shame!
I don’t think she attended HH & Lungu meeting.
The guyz decided to tone down, here is Bo Inonge pa mutenge.
In other words, don’t talk about corruption.
NO COMMENT
In Biblical times, the Prophets were not afraid to point out the wrongs committed by the Kings. This is because they were given authority by the Most High. Jeremiah, Ezekiel and John the Baptist suffered severe consequences even unto death but they still spoke out loud and clear against the evil practices committed by the leaders of that time.
Today, the self-proclaimed prophets are only interested in prestige and no longer bold enough to point out the wrongs committed by the leaders. It is Journalists who have now taken the place of prophets to report corruption and other irregularities of leaders. As they speak out, it will sound sensational and political sometimes but the important thing is that the leaders know that they under observation.