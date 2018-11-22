Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has disclosed that government collected a total of K28.2 million as revenue in form of withholding tax on rental income on commercial and residential properties between January and June 2018.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe says of the total K28.2 million, K24.9 million was collected from commercial properties while K3.3 million was collected from residential properties.
She says as of May 30th 2018, the Zambia Revenue Authority captured a total number of 4,504 rented, commercial and residential properties of which 2,500 where commercial and the rest individual properties.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe says the Zambia Revenue Authority has since engaged a tax agent to collect tax on rental income which will help ZRA identify more tax bearers.
She said this is parliament in response to a question by Nangoma UPND Member of Parliament Boyd Hamusonde who wanted to know how much revenue government collected in form of withholding tax on commercial properties countrywide from January 2016 to June 2018 year by year.
Inconsequential news Ms Minister.
Tell the Zambian people what the money will be used for – that is bound to excite people.
Why do they always wait for the opposition to raise issues about govt revenue and expenditure for them to give the general public this much needed info, if they able to give periodic press briefings about incomes and expenditures , i doubt if people would be questioning most of these projects they are undertaking, TRANSPARENCY is cardinal.
Woman, here is the thing. If in 6 months you only collected K 3 million from residential properties, there is clear evidence to abandon this silly exercise of extracting money from poor Zambians earning a living on rental income. It probably costs the Government more than K3 million to run the system that polices rent income from the residential houses.
Time to drop this silly ploy driven by being broke. Cutting Just ONE ..JUST ONE trip of the president trip would yield you more than the K3 million residential properties owners are being harassed on
@MMD Bootlicker on this occasion I agree with you. And further on the same subject one luxury SUV that govt buys for the senior officers be it Ministers, deputy ministers, Perm Secs, deputy Perm secs, Directors of various govt Depts, directors of govt institutions, DCs, Directors of State Owned Enterprises, the Judiciary, Heads of Security and Intelligence, Heads of Defence Wings etc etc etc these senior govt officers are in their thousands more than 3000 if we include MPs both opposition and ruling PF as they too are members of the 3 wings of govt in this case the legislature and each one of them are entitled to a personal to holder luxury vehicle at the cost of over k500 thousand. If we do the maths by multiplying K500 thousand by 3000 we see where Zambia’s wealth is going to, that’s…
Ctn…that’s now k1.5 billion on purchase of luxury cars alone excluding maintenance and fuel now add to that high salaries and allowances for these apamwambas! Sadly this is a bad habit that was introduced by MMD, UNIP never wasted such funds on its officials, the late Great MCS tried to curtail this in his early tenure but the likes of greedy thieving crooks such as Kambwili and GBM played on his illness and now we see this terrible habit of legalized stealing being the norm at the expense of poor Zambians. Even opposition MPs are silent because they too are beneficiaries of this vice. We will never develop with this attitude which is why our neighbours Tanzania, Botswana and Rwanda which are all strict on this issue are doing better than us.
PAY RETIREES MUM! They are burdened.
Retirees need to re-invest it back this money into the economy.
Yes i agree with you ! Retirees need to be paid their hard earned money! Not this rubbish of collecting tax from the already poor Zambians, please we beg you to stop it hence forth! Even the stupid MPs ASKING OVER THE SAME IN PARLIAMENT ARE USELESS,instead of protecting the poor all they want to know is how much more poorer the people they are supposedly representing have been made more poorer…..Animal farm indeed! Nayaa inee
Can buy 3 sophisticated tailor-made fire tenders but can’t build a sophisticated toll plaza………
Just good at reporting figures but the impact is not felt, where is the money going?
Before PF came into power we didnt have Toll Gates, we didnt have withholding taxes, we had subsidies on Fuel, on Electricity, on Agriculture and yet we had less debt and electricity was cheap, so was fuel.
Now with all the money they have saved from subsidies, and that which they are making from Toll gates, withholding tax etc we are still borrowing and borrowing. What is wrong with these guys ?
sometimes i feel tax on rentals is a failed project. It shows lack of systems to help govt function smoothly. We need a system in this country which will track assets owned by individuals. The problem is even title deeds are not easy to obtain. govt should help citizens to put assets on title and the systems will be functional. its unbelievable that as a nation we can only collect that little.