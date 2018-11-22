Government in collaboration with its cooperating partners has released K450, 000 to help relocate the victims of floods who farm along the banks of the Musakashi River in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt.

Kalulushi District Commissioner Ken Siachisumo officially handed over the money and farm irrigation equipment to the beneficiaries at the handover ceremony held at Musakashi Primary School in Kalulushi district.

Mr Siachisumo disclosed that the donation was made possible by NFCA Mining in the area.

The DC clarified that the mining company came to the aid of the said community members as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said this was after the district administration lobbied for the said resources after receiving numerous appeals from the affected people.

The DC noted that every year farmers in the area get affected during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Mr Siachisumo has since urged beneficiaries to use the donation for the intended purpose.

[Read 807 times, 807 reads today]