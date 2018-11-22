President Edgar Lungu has apologized to families of former Heads of state whose houses are still under construction.

President Lungu has assured them that the houses will be completed as soon as possible.

He has since directed respective agencies to expedite the construction of the retirement houses.

President Lungu said this when he officially handed over the retirement house to fourth President Rupiah Banda in Lusaka’s Makeni area.

He thanked Mr. Banda for accepting the official handover of the house and apologized for the delay which he has attributed to circumstances beyond the control of Government.

The President stated that it is the duty of Government to ensure the welfare of former Presidents is taken care of.

He said the house will enable the former President to continue playing an important role of providing good counsel to Government and other Zambian citizens.

And Mr. Banda has expressed gratitude to President Lungu for the construction of the house and for showing his great personal interest in the project.

He said President Lungu went out of his way to accept his proposals on how to go about constructing the retirement house such as choosing his own architect.

The retirement house sits on a 25-hectare piece of land.

[Read 3,722 times, 3,722 reads today]