President Edgar Lungu has apologized to families of former Heads of state whose houses are still under construction.
President Lungu has assured them that the houses will be completed as soon as possible.
He has since directed respective agencies to expedite the construction of the retirement houses.
President Lungu said this when he officially handed over the retirement house to fourth President Rupiah Banda in Lusaka’s Makeni area.
He thanked Mr. Banda for accepting the official handover of the house and apologized for the delay which he has attributed to circumstances beyond the control of Government.
The President stated that it is the duty of Government to ensure the welfare of former Presidents is taken care of.
He said the house will enable the former President to continue playing an important role of providing good counsel to Government and other Zambian citizens.
And Mr. Banda has expressed gratitude to President Lungu for the construction of the house and for showing his great personal interest in the project.
He said President Lungu went out of his way to accept his proposals on how to go about constructing the retirement house such as choosing his own architect.
The retirement house sits on a 25-hectare piece of land.
you are eating amasuku on our heads!
The fact that he has priotised handing of this to Banda before the other predecessors ie Chiluba and Mwanawasa is congruent and a worry. Why is Banda more special than the other two?
The construction and handing over should be in a sequence proportion to the timeline served?
Am I making sense?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Why are these people praising themselves? When RB gets sick, he will be repatriated to SA or IN on taxpayers money, another expense.
Could have wisely used the money on improving our hospitals and stop this habit of repatriating people to SA. Its the two of them happy or maybe Amos as well. But not the normal Zambian. They should feel ashamed to even publish this.
Meanwhile pupils in rural Zambia at basic schools are being taught in thatched classrooms …this thief is being rewarded a retirement home by another thief.
I thought this facility had been withdrawn by PF
This does not make sense. Lungu said no more building houses for former presidents. And he decided to rather pay them off to build own houses & RB was given K5 Million to build his house just before 2016 elections & headlines were all over that RB collected the cheque. So what is this again?
I agree with Mushota 100% . The whole thing smell a dead rat and must be reversed . Banda shouldn’t be treated as a special Zambian deserving preferential treatment over Mwanawasa chiluba and Sata .He should even jump the line but come last of all these people unless Lung’s government is corrupt which Zambians already know about .
Obatala – Old man Sata suspended it but made the mistaken of leaving power to an irresponsible lazy individual in the name of Edgar!!
I agree with Mushota 100% . The whole thing smell a dead rat and must be reversed . Banda shouldn’t be treated as a special Zambian deserving preferential treatment over Mwanawasa chiluba and Sata .He should not even jump the line but come last of all these people unless Lung’s government is corrupt which Zambians already know about
Ba kawalala bonse beka beka……………lol
@Mushota, who told you that Chiluba and mwanawasa urgently need houses apart from their embassy park plots? Are you fighting for Vera and Maureen?
It defies logic doesn’t it.
Last served, first served.
Iyi yena ni over.
Other schools of thought will tell you, he is the surviving head of state.
Looking out for one POTROZ who will abolish this house building nonsense. Heads of state already retire rich. How can you endeavor to appease the appeased. Kindly whack that requirement.
A pictures of the house would be appropriate, not what is shown. Interested to see the standard.
Go to social media ….its nothing to be amazed about, just a hideous one story marionette wasting on space on a large prime real estate.
I’d rather not want to see it…..not jealousy but for the reasons expressed above.
Repatriation. Thatched classrooms. wrong prioritization.
Good but the praise must be to the people of Zambia that paid for it.
25 hectares on land in Lusaka!!!
This is way too excessive, and an abuse of authority.
RB should be in jail.
These people are not serious.
This is the man hh defended vehemently. And escorted him at woodlands police. Ati nima jalasi mr Sata. Thats why you can not take this politician seriously. Hes just a calculator boy.
You have a selective memory badaala
Am a non partisan political consultant
It’s a farm house kapuli. RB is a farmer not a consumer like you
All i know is that there’s no way RB could have beaten His Excellency Michael Sata in any fair election. I don’t like RB but MMD is slowly being revived to have more influence than a certain party whose leader is a perennial loser.
It is painful.
You work till you are 65 yet not even ka toilet built for you
Here is a guy with a thriving farm
Worked for 5 year
In the 5 his income swelled to level you cant imagine
He built upmarket apartments for his real estate business
When he was being followed for corruption by Sata a certain politician defended this man
Today this man receives a multi million house from tax payer
Teachers.medical stuff.men in uniform walk away with nothing
You wonder why these morons are hellbent to get into State House…instead of building schools or library we are wasting taxpayers funds on already rich people who were not paying a since pence in tax!!
Nakachinda nominated as member of parliament, RB given his retirement home on the same day? Does that ring a bell? Mutati is finished, soon they will prop their stooge Nachinda to become the President of the defacto MMD run by Mutati. Lungu was scared of him and would have challenged him for adoption in 2021. I thought RB demanded to be given the money in the tune of 2.5billion then instead of being built a house. Come campaign time we will see RB in the forefront more especially that the PF have even lost that ward by election to UPND. RB is simply not good for our country. He is easily manipulatable. Where are Mwanswasa and Chiluba’s homes? Why jump the gun, something fishy here.
Mutati is too weak to mount any challenge he is just warming the seat for the big wigs currently in the cabinet…those guys are too smart for Lazy Lungu.
ASK YOURSELVES WHY KK SACKED RB?
He was helped by the term of wako ni wako manifesto for him to manage.
Lungu needs RB to deliver eastern province, simple.
No other person in MMD matters. Wako ni wako……
We Zambians are a bunch of d&&es, this old man has more than a roof over his head. Does he really need another house. None of this makes sense at all…we are s..kers to the core.
Lies have short legs. RB was paid K5m. He opted for money.
Where is Parlment, sleeping as usual. Let’s start voting for independent MP’s.
In Parliament Motel drinking whiskey at your expense!!
Politicians have incorrigible behavior.Building a house for a person who left the economy in tatters,lives much to be desired.
Zambia is covered in wounds of ignorance,poverty and diseases.People cannot afford to eat three meals a day and we are worsting resources on building houses to presidents who can afford.It is a big shame!Schools are in dilapidated situation.Our children are learning and sitting on stones.Everything in this nation is in a coma.There is no need of pleasing former presidents who left the nation in a mess.
This nation is going down the drain.We luck priorities in expenditure of resources.Spending on former presidents is a sheer waste of resources and luck of moral conscience.
RB was corrupt but he never left the economy in shambles!!!!
i agree with you Jay Jay
Ba Mushota,
Who would your husband build a house for first? His Mother or Yourself?
If you get this on correct your concerns on the story are taken care of.
Regards.
This is more like honouring a thief!!! It’s a big insult to the people of Zambia, the same lazy lungu who preaches about one Zambia one nation has come out clean as the number one tribalist,
It is literally honouring one.
RB is constitutionary qualified for a retirement house so are other former heads of state. The difference is the houses are being constructed by different contractors hence the difference in completion time.
Congrats RB.
What I remember is Harabee opted for cash because he didn’t want to wait since Chiluba, Mwanawasa and Sata were still on the waiting list
This is exactly what HH meant this morning – COMMITMENT !! WE MUST ALL COMMIT TO PUT EVERYTHING INTO A BETTER ZAMBIA FOR EVERYONE !! RB already has houses AND mansions – how uplifting would it have been for him to forfeit and “donate” his entitlement to building a School for some Kids learning under a tree somewhere in Zed? WE MUST ALL COMMIT, this really hurts… 🙁
Why have they built him a house? This man wrote to claim money from government so that he can build his own house. This is fraud!
That’s it @Mushota.I’m glad that you have felt something in the handling over of The house to Banda by ECL. I can only prefigure not knowing exactly why it seems inversely.
Ma rubbish aya. Another golden parachute at the taxpayers expense. Our hospitals have no blood banks and 21 century equipment. Sad our priorities are so wrong. Anyway we always get what we vote for. Vote for amafi..you get amafi.
a road at $1.2 billion and now this again.RB is a proven thief they should have jailed him not buying him houses not putting him in jail is mercy enough otherwise I believe there is an hidden agenda.Let us demand better we are only 17 million with resources that can support 60 million people but yet we suffer like this; a smart man said if you buy things you don’t need you will end up selling things you need .
we MUST STOP TURNING OUR RESOURCES INTO CASH !! CASH is a liquid, you cannot hold it on your Palm – nsima yes ! knowledge yes! health yes! Otherwise as Mafuguli said, leave OUR resources in situ till future Generations come; who will COMMIT to OUR COUNTRY, OUR PEOPLE AND OUR AFRICA !!
President Lungu hands over retirement house to RB
November 22, 2018
Zaffico riots
(Zaffico riots a good sign )don’t worry people LT has blocked most my comments so doing a test run to see why blocked my comment
The constitution must be revised because that’s what it says that any former president must be belt a house by the government but am surprised that RB has one already instead of following the sequence from mwanawasa, RB & King Cobra though late. I think this idea of building houses must be abandoned bcose those people already have enough Cash to construct a house on there own.This is not a fair deal indeed.OK
LT you guys are pathetic why do you have to block a good comment you allow tribal insults but want to block a good comment that contains facts
A retirement house is supposed to be given to a president who has retired and not one who has been defeated in an election like it was with RB. It is supposed to be a token of appreciation for the services rendered not this circus we are unfortunately witnessing