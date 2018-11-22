The Zambia Police Service says it is deeply disturbed by a video circulating on social media depicting a naked woman of unknown locality.

Police Service Spokesperson Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo angrily says the victim in the said video is being harassed by a fellow woman on allegations committing adultery with her husband is uncalled for.

Ms. Katongo has therefore called on members of the general public to report to any nearest police station or law enforcement wing on the perpetrators of crime behind this video.

Ms. Katongo in a statement said the suspects have committed an offense of indecent assault.

“There is a disturbing video circulating on social media in which a woman is seen to have been stripped naked and she is being harassed by a fellow woman on allegation that she caught committing adultery with her husband.

“ We’re calling upon the victim in the video to report to any nearest police so that the perpetrators of crime can be arrested, ” Ms. Katongo said.

In the same video some men are heard inciting the woman to beat the victim hence there is need to bring perpetrators including those who were filming thee incident to book.

“The action by the perpetrators as seen in the video amounts to indecent assault,” she sounded.

[Read 438 times, 439 reads today]