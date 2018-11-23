Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that the Industrial Development Corporation will hold the largest share of more that 60 percent once ZAFFICO is listed on the Lusaka stock exchange.
Mrs. Wina told Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s question time that the first priority in shareholding will be the workers followed by the Zambian people.
She said the rest of the shares will be distributed among Zambians and foreign investors who are interested in buying shares in the company.
Mrs. Wina however reiterated that government has no intentions to sale the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited because it is a viable company.
She explained that the listing of the company on the stock market is meant to raise more capital because ZAFFICO has moved from planting only timber to planting tea and cashew nuts which requires more capital injection.
Mrs. Wina was responding to Chasefu Member of Parliament Gerald Zimba who wanted to know what government is doing to give a comparative advantage to Zambians for them to acquire the shares in ZAFFICO once the company is listed on the stock market.
And hold 40%. is it the Chinese Mukula buyer?
Be watchful
At one time govt at 100% shares in zanaco , sold 49% to a farmer’s bank from nerdelands, remained with 51% and assured citizens it will be run by govt ,later govt listed 25% of it’s shares and remained with 20somthing %, who owns zanaco?
Political guru
Let’s roll …
I haven’t read anything like ZAFFICO is sold to the Chinese, but where did HH get that information that the said institution has been sold mwebantu? Lets be very careful with our politicians or else this country will be on fire for nothing. I believe a person who is looking for plot one should be serious so that even people can vote for such a person.
B r you’ve been rolling for the past 7 years with nothing to show for it but debt now it’s upto your necks the only option is printing money in the pretext of adding security features and pawning state assets
Talk about the shares only and not about HH. Why you always include things that are out of the subject?
No comment
In my opinion, govt should halt the floating of ZAFICO shares for now. a lot of citizens have voiced out as being against, why can’t you listen to us? Or are you telling us its already sold and can’t be reversed?
We don’t want foreigners to have shares.it means u have sold some shares already to chinese guys.Ba wins we expect u as a woman and mother to help this country.Foreigners will buy a large portion of 40% .
@doti matombe HH is mentioned BECAUSE HE IS A PERFECT LIAR.
ZAFFICO is a viable company no need to sell anything. Corruption is what is pushing them.
Yes GRZ will own 60 % of shares and the Chinese 40% but a special veahcal will be created where the Chinese will own 60 % of any profits and IDC will own 40 % ……
ZAFICO has already been demarcated and sold off , only waiting a good cover story…….
ZNBC revisited….
Listing is as good as selling. The clarification that only 40% will be offered is reminiscent of the ZNBC debacle. Who is controlling star times and collecting all the muller now? The funny thing is that shareholding can change behind doors without the public knowing. As it stands our eyes are on you, and please we don’t want the Chinese to participate in buying shares. The locals can buy these shares. After all people are being given mansions for free and toll gates costing US4.5million, fire trucks US42milliom. By the way how much money do they want to raise. We have billionaires in Zambia now.
is IDC able to manage all these companies that are being dumped on them?