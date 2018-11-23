The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it will this Saturday, November 24, randomly give out awards to households who will be found with clean surroundings.

And the Council has also declared this Saturday as “NO PLASTIC DAY’ in line with President Edgar Lungu’s re-launch of the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy campaign by on 28th April, 2018.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Brenda Katongola says the exercise will be held in collaboration with key stakeholders such as Shoprite, Food lovers and Spur chain stores, among others in an effort to come up with strategies of making the city clean, green and healthy.

“Lusaka City Council starting this Saturday, November on 24th in collaboration with partners give out awards as one way of encouraging residents to keep their surroundings clean,” Ms. Katongola says in a statement, this evening

She discloses that the local authority has been participating in different activities and also creating awareness in motivating the members of the public to own the clean-up campaign.

She however observes that that many people especially at household level do not fully own the keep clean campaign.

“It has been noticed that many people especially at household level have not fully owned the campaign. Our Council has been engaging different stakeholders to ensure that the objective of keeping Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy is achieved,” she said.

On the No plastic campaign, Ms. Katongola says her local authority is working with the supermarkets in the city to help reduce the plastics given to customers when they buy merchandises.

“Reducing the amount of plastics or carrier bags in the environment given to customers if awareness is raised will gradually culminate into no plastic day not only this month but beyond, “ she states in the same statement.

The Council Assistant Public Relations Manager has thanked residents, companies, business houses, government institutions, schools and churches who have been participating in the keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign.

“The Council is encouraging all residents and business entities in the city of Lusaka to continue subscribing to solid waste and avoid illegal dumping of waste,” Ms. Katongola said.

Ms. Katongola urged the people not to relent in their efforts of achieving a clean green and healthy Zambia by working together.

