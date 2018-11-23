The Constitutional Court has thrown out an appeal in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Mwamba had asked the court to hear their application, challenging the swearing of President Edgar Lungu into office after the 2016 General elections.
This was in a matter in which Mr. Hichilema cited president Edgar Lungu, Vice president Inonge Wina and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as respondents in the case.
They petitioned before a single judge who later struck out the petition on account that it was an abuse of court process but dissatisfied with the decision of the single judge, the UPND leaders appealed to the full bench of the court.
Attorney General Likando Kalaluka had asked the court to throw out the appeal because it was filed out of time and without leave from the court adding that the petition was heard and determined by a single judge and therefore there was no need for the constitutional court to review its own decision.
But in argument, the UPND Leaders asked the courts to dismiss Mr. Kalaluka’s application and hear their appeal without undue regard to procedure technicalities.
Delivering the ruling on behalf of Constitutional Court judge Martin Musaluke, Master of the Supreme Court, Anastasia Lungu set aside the UPND leaders summons on appeal for being incompetent.
The court found that the petitioners should have applied for leave to file an appeal out of time.
Judge Musaluke said the petitioners fell in their own trap when they failed to comply with court rules.
He said the court was not clothed with jurisdiction to hear the petitioners summons on appeal because they did not follow the rules.
Meanwhile the Lusaka High Court has thrown out the matter where Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba sought determination on their rights to be heard following the collapse of the 2016 Presidential Petition.
Judge Mwila Chitabo has held that the High court has no jurisdiction on Presidential Petition matters.
Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba had challenged the 2016 Elections results in the Constitutional Court.
But their petition was dismissed on September 05, 2016.
The Court dismissed the petition on grounds that the time limit within which it was supposed to be heard had lapsed.
Finally all cases thrown out. We can now start a fresh page going forward. Looks like the secret meeting last week was fruitful.
Better to THROW OUT ConCourt. They have been getting salaries for just one case from 2016.
So now since they don’t have anymore cases to handle, why not close down that court? The judges can get jobs as lecturers, where they can atleast be paid to read what students write.
Laura Miti was right that Andyford Banda was in a better position than UPND. She said although HH was a good person, UPND is not in a position to act as Opposition Party.
Chase game continues…..looks like Lungu is working overtime trying to dish out thick brown envelopes…..now HH seem to have fallen for the brown envelope and he cares less about the outcome of Concourt….His money has dwindled and now he has one leg in UPND and one leg in PF……what good comes out of late night secret meetings
Animo Farm is CHILDISH. No wonder he is not fit to be a President. He can only lead a tribal grouping that masquerades as Party.
Looks like HH went to discuss the outcome of Concourt and he made a deal with Lungu….Politician is a very bad person….I have a feeling Mutinta is busy advising HH to try join PF if he wants to have a chance of being elected and Lungu will play a big role
has Mutinta changes Mweetwa’s diapers?
changed
What part of 14 days does CHILDISH not H-understand?
Politicians all over the world speak the same Language and their language is LIES AND MONEY….HH has been bought….looks like the Chinese government in involved…they’ve silenced him remember he wrote a letter to the Chinese Govt a few months ago and now he is dinning with Lungu late at night….The Chinese are now calling the shots….Chinese are big mafioso….Constantino Chibengwa was in China a month before overthrowing Mugabe…..HH was simply told to sit down and money will be flowing into his account
Sharon,Jay Jay, Spaka,Kudos you busy insulting each other online but look at how Politicians are looking out for each other….you all have seen how beautiful RUPIAH BANDA ‘s house is….and you Sharon where is your house or did Lungu also promise you one?…nope…Spaka where is your mansion….did HH promise you one? nope
So stop insulting each for nothing wasting your precious time online for nada
Sharon you’ve chased all the bloggers on LT with your useless comments….
THE GAME WAS OVER THE VERY DAY THE 7 OR 14 DAYS ULTIMATUM ELAPSED. COURT, NEXT TIME THROW OUT SOME OF THIS CASES WITH COSTS.
===========================
If the rejectaments are not happy, let them try the ICC again.
Folks, let’s roll.
The person Zambians cannot TRUST now is Hakainde Hichilema. No one will be surprised to hear that he has join PF. Why would someone decide to reconcile at this time with the ruling Party when everything is going wrong in the country. UPND Members should wake up before it’s too late. Something is going on between HH and Lungu.
Everything is going wrong in UPND not in the country. Please replace your tribal lenses and you will see clearly, like the rest of Zambians.
HH has failed to be an Opposition Leader. The country should find someone they can call Leader of the biggest Opposition Party.
HH is a leader of the biggest tribal gathering not a leader of a biggest H-opposition Party.
Forget about any case involving lungu using the Zambian judiciary, it is rotten and corrupt to the core….
You already know the outcome.
Only trials against anti corruption activists are these courts used for….
So you are only getting the memo of the loss today? Party of INCOMPOS.
The judiciary is not rotten. The problem is that your tribal leader has been taking rotten cases to the judiciary.
AT BOTH HIGH COURT AND CONCOURT, HH WANTED THE COURT PROCEDURES TO BE IGNORED SO THAT HE IS HEARD AT ALL COSTS…..KIKIKIKIKI
Zambians heard him at the ballot but as CHILDISH as he is with his worshippers, he has been clueless. He was looking for another forum to be heard.
How nice it’s to be a lawyer in Zambia. The guys know that the petition had failed so the swearing in had to go ahead. But because of the whiff of the money the lawyer won’t advise the client that the exercise is futile if not unreal.
You know! Kinda drain that client’s pockect especially if they are dumb.
“Delivering the ruling on behalf of Constitutional Court judge Martin Musaluke, Master of the Supreme Court, Anastasia Lungu set aside the UPND leaders summons on appeal for being incompetent.”
After dragging the Zambian courts into the mud, and insulting their intelligence, the gave us a fair judgement, with sound words. Not insults GBM and Kambwili have forced Zambians to face.
Kikikikiki the courts even threw in an insult.
UPND must go all the way to the Supreme Court.We have started identifying the corrupt judges and courts.After 2021 they will be removed.The ConCourt will 110% be dissolved and will just be remembered as Lungu’s kangaroo court.
Cifire should not worry HH ,Kambwili or Kalaba will pardon him.Other PF thugs will take his place after 2021.
CONCOURT is the “SUPREME COURT” Party of INCOMPOS!
ONLY UP TO 2021 BA SHARON.
AFTER THAT THE CONCOURT WILL CEASE TO EXIST.ALL ITS DECISIONS WILL BE REVIEWED BY A NEW SUPREME COURT WHICH HANDLE CONSTITUTIONAL MATTERS.
WE WILL NOT ALLOW NONSENSE TO BE LEGAL PRECEDENT.
Even all the way the ICC if you care that much.
Meanwhile, we await the Dec 7 ruling by the Concourt.
Concourt is a product of the new constitution. This tells us how dull you are. Anyway what can we expect from under5s apart from useless comments.
Under5 HH hired the same lawyers that abandoned him at the last hour and expected a different outcome. Those vultures of lawyers knows that you are fighting in vain but they will never advise you because its easy money for them.
Concourt can never rule against the PF. Just look at all the cases from the time they were formed. Even the eligibility case result is already known.
dull!
This was a wrong strategy by UPND, they should shift their focus to 2021
IT’S DUNUNA REVERSE.
I thought this was over long time ago.
Time wasters ba UPND!
Mr Doom & Mr Dumbo, going forward in reverse with no shame!