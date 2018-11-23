UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the meeting he held with President Edgar Lungu was fruitful and will see both parties going into dialogue without any pre-conditions.
Mr. Hichilema said it was agreed in the meeting that all issues hurting the Zambian people will be brought to the table during the dialogue working together with the church and other stakeholders.
Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Hichilema said among the things discussed that cannot be avoided to bring the country to normalcy include the need to end violence in communities, to restore the rule of law, to give back to the people of Zambia their liberties and freedoms and to allow the media both public and private to operate freely without intimidation.
“We all know that as a country we have challenges with the rule of law, it is important that people move freely without intimidation and dress the way they want, let them wear what they want whether UNIP regalia, MMD regalia, PF regalia, even UPND regalia without fear of being attacked”, Mr. Hichilema emphasised.
He said that the dialogue is one platform that Zambia needed to utilise to address the challenges facing the nation.
President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting on 12th November 2018 facilitated by the three Church Mother Bodies in their continued effort to build consensus on the dialogue processes and issues that need to be taken into account in the national dialogue and reconciliation process.
According to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, the Council of Churches in Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, the two leaders also assured the Church of their availability and commitment to future direct engagements.
HH is not quiet the devil the media have made him to be.
There is no proof he would be a wore president than Lungu.
It is time we rally and give me him a chance to lead the country.
There is no reason to believe he would be a more worse president than E Lungu
Mushota, you sound a little bit normal in you engagements nowadays! having a kid?
ECL and team are going to show HH and team who is boss and who is actually running this country. We accommodate all political clowns among the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise.
After all, it is their democratic right to be so … Let’s roll.
And Heaven help us all …
I watched HH press conference yesterday, Honestly speaking, The guy sounded and looked like a president of Zambia, How can a country have a president who can not hold a press conference or face the media or speak to his people on national issue but only opens his mouth at airports, EL is a like man alive to land that job with no vision or qualities and he should be the last. Zed is in auto pilot.
So HH secretly went to state House without our party blessings?
Secretly.. So what? HH is brave guy
Your HH is dull without any strategy otherwise he wouldn’t have lost 5 time wa blind supporter.And you Nostradamus (and known as Nostradumbass) you fail to predict for your man bcoz real Nostradamus was known to predict the future nomba imwe you only predict chibuku and Zambia Nation team.
As long as two individuals are involved it can’t be a secret, actually the meeting was called a third party the church mother bodies, i don’t think that would qualify to be called a secret meeting.
Like one guy said both HH and ECL might have good intentions , we should also look out for spoilers from both camps, whose existence and relevance in their parties dependent creating animosity between the two.
Ba Boss wants to do everything himself. The UPND youths and PF youths started the peace intiatives with PF visting UPND offices. Kampyongo led the PF and the UPND youths welcomed them and pledged to work together. This was done in public view and most people welcomed the initiative. Alas! the UPND leader condemed and warned his youths and told them to stop it. It is surprising that the leader then went to ECL under the cover of darkness to start HIS own peace initiatives with the president he has told us not to recognise. Has he recognised him now? If so please tell the members so that they also stop insulting Mr. Lungu. What is the deal??? What is his negotiating for himself?
What if ConCourt rules today that Ba Edgar was illegally sworn-in as republican president, which is very true. Even at PF-conversion, Tutwa Ngulube (now discarded by PF) and Bo Inonge illegally declared Edgar as PF-president.
The opposition parties including HH should watch these PF crooks carefully.They are just using the dialogue process to get a financial bailout from the World Bank.The financial situation is bad for the PF and Zambia.
SO HH,KAMBWILI,KALABA,CHANDA AND ALL OTHER OPPOSITION LEADERS OPEN YOUR EYES.
WATCH THESE PF GUYS CLOSELY AND DON’T COMPLAIN THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED.
ECL, meet HH with protection from above, God, bcoz the level of satanism in HH can sweep or hook you. By the time you realize it’s HH, you would have been initiated already and in no time worshipping HH’s god.. Pray without ceasing as you discuss. Zambia needs you beyond 2021.
You a spoiler? Give the Church a chance to work out something, let’s see how far they will lead us.
He is the president of the biggest opposition party in the country. We should be happy that our democracy is flourishing by having a sober minded opposition leader who gives the PF sleepless nights. Never in the history of this nation have we seen a person stand for more that 5 times yet still offering strong challenge to the PF. The MMD has sold their soul to the devil for a few pieces of silver and have left their supporters without a choice. Imagine if HH were to die today, this country will revert to the one party state. Lungu has realized that his time is fast running out and wants to befriend HH in case he does no stand in 2021. Dialogue is the way to go , Kenyans have done it. Let us differ during the day and share a beer at night.
Did he really say “President Lungu” ?
He tells us he does not recognise Lungu…But goesto see the same Lungu under the cover of darkness without telling the members. What is he up to? Is he resigning to join PF?