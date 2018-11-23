UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the meeting he held with President Edgar Lungu was fruitful and will see both parties going into dialogue without any pre-conditions.

Mr. Hichilema said it was agreed in the meeting that all issues hurting the Zambian people will be brought to the table during the dialogue working together with the church and other stakeholders.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Hichilema said among the things discussed that cannot be avoided to bring the country to normalcy include the need to end violence in communities, to restore the rule of law, to give back to the people of Zambia their liberties and freedoms and to allow the media both public and private to operate freely without intimidation.

“We all know that as a country we have challenges with the rule of law, it is important that people move freely without intimidation and dress the way they want, let them wear what they want whether UNIP regalia, MMD regalia, PF regalia, even UPND regalia without fear of being attacked”, Mr. Hichilema emphasised.

He said that the dialogue is one platform that Zambia needed to utilise to address the challenges facing the nation.

President Edgar Lungu and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting on 12th November 2018 facilitated by the three Church Mother Bodies in their continued effort to build consensus on the dialogue processes and issues that need to be taken into account in the national dialogue and reconciliation process.

According to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, the Council of Churches in Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, the two leaders also assured the Church of their availability and commitment to future direct engagements.

