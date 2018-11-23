A delegation of five Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Ugandan National Assembly is in the country on a study tour.

National Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini disclosed the development and consequently introduced the visiting Ugandan parliamentarians to their Zambian counterparts in parliament, yesterday.

“Honourable MPs, I warmly welcome and receive our distinguished guests from the Ugandan National Assembly in our midst (House),” Dr. Matibini said.

Last month, an eight member of Parliamentarians from the Kenyan National Assembly led by Ezekiel Mombaki similarly visited Zambia on a study tour.

As a reciprocal measure , Mazabuka lawmaker Mr. Garry Nkombo led a delegation of Zambian MPs to Kenya on a study tour in June , 2018.

The visits by the lawmakers are conducted mutually between one countries largely to exchange on governance issues.

