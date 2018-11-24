Rufunsa District Commissioner, Judith Chama has commended the civil society for supplementing government’s efforts in the promotion of Child Rights especially in rural areas.

Mrs. Chama says government appreciates the support it is receiving from cooperating partners such as Child Fund in the promotion of Child rights and protection especially in rural communities.

“ The promotion of Child protection rights should be supported by all peace loving Zambians so that the children can have a better future which will contribute positively to the development of the nation, “ said the District Commissioner.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by District Administrative Officer, Musonda Lunkuntwe during a Child Protection Sensitization meeting organized by Child Fund – Zambia in Rufunsa District yesterday.

“ The issue of early marriages is one which needs to be fought with concerted efforts from all stakeholders as it has a negative impact especially on the girl child, “ she added.

Mrs. Chama advised the traditional leadership in the area to continue working with Government and its cooperating partners in the promotion of child protection rights by discouraging all forms child rights violations and report culprits to relevant authorities.

And ChildFund-Zambia, Child Protection Manager, Katongo Mwansa thanked traditional leaders for the support they were rendering to the promotion of child protection rights in their chiefdoms.

Mr. Mwansa said they were happy with the support they were receiving from traditional leaders in the promotion of child protection rights and urged them continue so that children can have a better future.

He further urged the children to put education first as it was the key to success and also called on them to report any form of abuse to relevant authorities.

