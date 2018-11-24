MMD National Secretary Rapheal Nakachinda says his nomination to Parliament by Republican President Edgar Lungu is not meant for destruction but for the greater development of the country.

Speaking at Parliament yesterday morning shortly after taking oath, Mr. Nakachinda said his appointment is in fact a catalyst for the continued strengthening of the MMD and governing Patriotic Front Alliance and also meant to build both political parties.

Mr. Nakachinda was yesterday appointed and nominated to Parliament replacing the MMD President, Felix Mutati, who had his nomination to Parliament withdrawn and being relieved of his Ministerial duty at Works and Supply.

“My nomination is not meant for destruction. Actually it is a catalyst for the continued strengthening of the alliance and also the building of both political parties. I will definitely continue as a National Secretary to build our organisation to greater heights,” he says.

And Mr. Nakachinda says he is going to parliament with nationalism and patriotism at heart in order to contribute to what other patriotic Zambians in the House are doing.

“I come here (Parliament) in the spirit of a Nationalist. In the spirit of patriotism and my discourse in parliament will be driven by those two fundamental ideals. I am going there as a Nationalist to partner with other nationalists possibly to exorcise the seemingly spell that has gripped our parliament where our discourse is either on the basis of temporal partisan interest or tribalism,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

He has since thanked President Lungu for appointing him and pledged to serve the people of Zambia diligently.

[Read 308 times, 308 reads today]