Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says there is urgent need for Government to come up with tangible economic strategies to overturn Zambia’s current widening negative trade balance.

Briefing the press in Kitwe this morning on the state of the economy, Mr. Sinkamba attributed rapid depletion of the reserves to persistent trade deficit. He said that unless Government quickly introduces high-value export chains in the economy to overturn the persistent negative trade balance, the reserves could be exhausted complete as early as November, 2020.

“You heard from Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Kalyalya two days ago saying Zambia’s foreign currency reserves have deteriorated to $1.63 billion as at end September 2018 from $1.83 billion of import cover at the end of June 2018. This means the reserves are being depleted at rate US$70 million per month. At this rate, we will have zero reserves in the next 24 months, and that could be disastrous for the nation,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“The only way Zambia could avert the looming crisis is to introduce high-value chains in the economy. With current export arrangements, it is impossible to overturn the trade deficit.

“Zambia exports are expected to be K7, 590.11 million by the end of this quarter. Looking forward, we estimate exports to stand at K7, 623.88 in 12 months’ time. In the long-term, the Zambia Exports are projected to trend around K7, 623.86 Million in 2020, according to our econometric models.

“These export figures are worrying because of the negative trade imbalance. The last trade deficit was K1, 730.00 million. Before that, we had a trade deficit of around K828.00 million. This shows serious widening gap of trade deficit. We do not think that such a gap can be remedied by monetary policies but high-value export chains,” he said.

[Read 115 times, 115 reads today]