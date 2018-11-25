The Court bailiffs have pounced on outspoken Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali ,grabbing property including his Hilux ALF 1522.
Other household goods such as furniture and electronic items like TVs and a fridge were also grabbed.
This is due to Mr Tayali’s failure to pay a 2013 date of around K87,000.
Mr. Tayali confirmed in court documents he released today that he owes a Mr Kaweche Banda a 86,423 debt.
He described his predicament as sad.
“When balliffs pounce on your house your house and leave you with nothing. Life yalikaba, kukosa (In life one has to be tough),” he said.
Mr Tayali, a strong critic of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has on many occasions claimed that President Edgar Lungu has delivered a strong economy for the Zambian people.
