Bailiffs loading the household items seized from Mr Tayali’s house
The Court bailiffs have pounced on outspoken Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali ,grabbing property including his Hilux ALF 1522.

Other household goods such as furniture and electronic items like TVs and a fridge were also grabbed.

This is due to Mr Tayali’s failure to pay a 2013 date of around K87,000.

Mr. Tayali confirmed in court documents he released today that he owes a Mr Kaweche Banda a 86,423 debt.

He described his predicament as sad.

“When balliffs pounce on your house your house and leave you with nothing. Life yalikaba, kukosa (In life one has to be tough),” he said.

Mr Tayali, a strong critic of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has on many occasions claimed that President Edgar Lungu has delivered a strong economy for the Zambian people.

Court documents allowing the seizure of Mr. Tayali’s household property
14 COMMENTS

  3. Don’t like his kind of politics, but I do sympathise with him on the bailiffs’ action. Hope he comes out stronger

  4. [email protected] ka Tayali!!
    Your filthy property acquired via Evil belly bootlicking methods has now disappeared in thin air, as they say, “EASY COME, EASY GO!!!
    Now go & buy more property, as under the wise able, & humble leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the economy is booming!
    NOW GO & SLEEP IN THE P.F SECRETARIAT BUILDING IWE TAMBWALI WA MUNTHU.

  5. Tiyali is just a prostetute trying to sell he uncalled attacks on anyone to anyone who is an enemy of that anyone…

    Good for you tiyali, maybe get a real job..
  6. He was apologising to HH, ECL and CK, yesterday, could this spell a closure to his political career ? I can’t see how people will believe his stories now.

  7. This kaweche is the son to Rupiah Banda.These people have no mercy, see mwaiche Tayali you sleep on the floor for one day you are all over apologizing like a pimp. You need to finish what you started,let the court award HH damages for defamation of character you charlatan and see what will remain of you kaili the economy is booming accordingly to you muppet.

  9. Karma is a b!tch iwe ka Tiyali go to your pay masters PF maybe they can give u some corruption money, useless man

