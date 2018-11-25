Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says UD Songo’s Mozambique international duo are not giving him sleepless nights ahead of Wednesday’s 2018/2019 CAF Champions League first round, first leg match away in Beira.

Songo goalkeeper Leonel Pendula and midfielder Manuel Kambala started for Mozambique in their 1-0 home win over Chipolopolo on November 18 in Maputo to end Zambia’s 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign.

“It will be a different ball game, playing at national level is different from club level,” Chambeshi said.

“All we need to do is prepare very well. Every team that has qualified deserves to be in the CAF Champions League and we will respect each other.”

Meanwhile, Nkana on Sunday wrapped up their four-day stop in Johannesburg where the provisional 28 member team had camped to prepare for UD Songo.

Nkana leave Johannesburg for Beira on Monday.

Chambeshi has also named his final 20 players for the match but the team does not include Chipolopolo midfielder Chisamba Lungu who has failed to make the cut for the game while veteran defender Joseph Musonda is part of the bench.

Defender Ben Banh and midfielder Duncan Otieno are the two high profile signings who have made the team to face Songo.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Allan Chibwe, Kelvin Malunga

DEFENDERS: Hassan Ramadhani , Zulu, Laison Thole, Ben Adama Banh, Musa Mohammed, Richard Ocran, Given Sinyangwe

MIDFIELDERS: Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo, Jacob Ngulube, Harrison Chisala, Kelvin Mubanga, Shadreck Musonda, Freddy Tshimenga, Simon Bwalya

STRIKERS: Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba, Festus Mbewe

