Vice President Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Bangkok, Thailand to attend an international conference on accelerating the end of hunger and malnutrition, globally.

Zambian High Commissioner designate to Thailand Walubita Imakando , who disclosed this to ZANIS in an interview today said revealed that the conference will from run from 28th to 30 November, 2018.

Mr. Walubita explained that the conference arises from the fact that improving food security and nutrition, critical

to meeting the sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ).

Highlighting on the Mrs. Wina official duty, Mr. Walubita said the Vice President will be among the high level dignitaries who will deliver key note speech during the inaugural session of the conference.

Ethiopian First Lady Zinash Tayachew , Prime Minister of Rwanda Édouard Ngirente and the speaker of Bangladesh

parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be among other key note speakers at the conference.

Mr. Imakando said for Zambia, Vice President’s attendance at the conference affords the country the opportunity to share information on challenges and finding solutions to accelerating the end of hunger and malnutrition, in the third world.

Mrs Wina will also have some bilateral meetings, one of which will be with her Thai counterpart Hamid Ansari to review the

existing relations between Zambia and Thailand.

The duo will during their meeting also explore ways of consolidating bilateral cooperation in sectors of mutual importance

such as agriculture, agro processing, fisheries, tourism and manufacturing.

The conference is been organised by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Food and Agriculture Organisation of

the United Nations (FAO).

