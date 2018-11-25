The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has welcomed the six-year sentence meted out on Anti-corruption activist Gregory Chifire by the Supreme Court on Friday.

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said that the sentence sends a message that Zambians must not engage in unwarranted attacks that tarnish the image of the judiciary.

Mr. Mwitwa was speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwitwa also observed that the Supreme Court judgment where Mr. Chifire was convicted indicated that the judiciary welcomed constructive criticism through the right fora.

Mr. Mwitwa has also welcomed the admonition by the Supreme Court Judges that lawyers must observe professional ethics when representing clients in the courts of law.

Mr. Mwitwa further upheld the observations by the judges that the media houses and personnel must be professional in handling court matters to avoid being cited for contempt of court.

Mr. Chifire who is also Director of Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) was cited for contempt of court for his disparaging remarks on Justice Irene Mambilima and the Judiciary after the disposal of the STANBIC Bank Versus SAVENDA Case.

He was charged with four counts of contempt of court.

Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa, Supreme Court Judges Evans Hamaundu, Mumba Malila, and Rhoda Kaoma presided over the judgment.

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]