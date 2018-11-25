State House says the meeting between President Edgar Lungu and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was cordial and frank.

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda said that the two engaged freely and openly in a cordial atmosphere.

Mr. Chanda told journalists that the opposition leader committed to the dialogue process unconditionally.

He said President Lungu remains focused on the process.

Mr. Chanda however expressed concern at the level of doubt in the nation up to the extent of questioning whether the meeting of the two leaders ever took place.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has met business executives from Tullow Oil who informed him that they were on the verge of making a decisive move.

Tullow Oil Vice President Tim O’hanlon told the President that some initial stages of the exploration of oil and gas in Luapula are done.

Mr. Chanda who confirmed the development said the decision by the company can change the country’s economic outlook.

President Lungu also met the World Farmers Organisation President Theo De Jager who expressed excitement at Zambia’s immense agro potential.

