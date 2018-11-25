Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has reached his first cup final just five months after his appointment at South African club Baroka.

Baroka beat defending champions Bidvest Wits 1-0 at home in Polokwane on Sunday to make their debut cup final appearance in the club’ eleven-year history.

The game’s lone goal came in the minute via a Matome Mabeba 8th minute free kick as Nyirenda reached his first target in his mandate handed to him by the Baroka board.

However, after dominating the first half, Baroka found themselves under pressure the entire second half against Wits but had some disciplined defending to thank for to reach the final.

Baroka face Orlando Pirates in the final on December 8 in Port Elizabeth.

“It feels so good to be in the final for the first time in my life as a PSL coach. We are so excited but that excitement should end today so that we can start thinking of other things,” Nyirenda said.

