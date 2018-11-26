On Friday, Lusaka Times published a story below based on the telephone conversation above of Italian Ambassador to Zambia Commenting on Debt. The Interview was with Hot FM.

Italian government cautions Zambia against accruing more debt from the international market

The Italian government has cautioned Zambia against accruing more debt from the international market to levels where they can struggle to repay it.

Italian Ambassador to Zambia Filippo Scammacca said it is important for Zambia to avoid the over expansion of debt because it can create more problems for the country.

Ambassador Scammaca said told Hot FM News in an interview that Italy is one of the heavily indebted countries in the world and Zambia should not follow suit.

He said Zambia must not borrow too much and follow Italy’s bad experience but strive to keep the debt within manageable levels.

Zambia’s external debt stock currently stands at 9.51 Billion US dollars.

Over the weekend the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Ms Dora Siliya reacted to the above story by describing it as the spread of false information in the news article below.

Dora Siliya warns of strict regulatory measures of the media after a Lusaka Times Story attributed to Italian Ambassador

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has advised Zambian journalists and bloggers to desist from spreading false news about the country’s image, especially the economy.

Ms. Siliya who is Minister of Information has wondered why some journalists are willing to destroy the country for a few favours from their masters.

She has warned that government will have no choice but to implement strict regulatory measures of the media.

Ms. Siliya has reiterated her call on genuine journalists to come together and form a professional body for self-regulation.

Govt continues to be concerned about Media reporting that puts our Economy at risk. As such, we welcome the Italian Amb’s communication to Govt today, informing of his displeasure at being misquoted by Lusaka Times. He states its not in Italy’s place to advise Zambia on its debt. — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) November 23, 2018

Her comments come after Italian Ambassador Filippo Scammarcca Del Murgo refuted an article on the Lusaka Times website attributed to him, entitled Italian government cautions Zambia against accruing more debt from the international market.

Mr Scammarcca has since assured government that he did Not make such a statement and he has written to Lusaka Times to correct the article.

He says Italy can Not give lessons to Zambia because its debt is much bigger.

Mr Scammarcca said this in a statement to Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya.

He said failure to correct the article in question will compel him to abstain from issuing any statement to journalists.

[Read 1,227 times, 1,237 reads today]