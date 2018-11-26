Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has expressed gratitude to President Edgar Lungu and his government over the commitment to enhance the plight of youths in the district and increase job opportunities.

Mr. Chanda said the visit by Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Copperbelt Provincial Minister Japhen Mwakalombe to Luanshya district on 24th November, 2018 for a meeting with CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines management team to discuss the possible re-opening of the 28 shaft mines and a request to ensure that slug dumps are given to the youths, is a welcome move for the people of Luanshya especially the youths who are in need of more jobs.

He said carrying out checks and balances on the mining investment in Luanshya town is one way through which government can ensure that the investors adhere to the agreed terms and conditions set to improve the welfare of the people in Luanshya.

Mr. Chanda said the plight of residents in the district remain at the heart of the local authority adding that it was imperative to ensure that a sustainable employment base is maintained for the social and economic development of the town.

The Mayor said Luanshya, being a mining town has the capacity to make major economic transformation through the mining industry and the visit by government through the minister of mines intensifies the ability to make maximum use of the available resources.

Mr. Chanda has also assured the investors and residents of Luanshya of a win win situation and of the unshaken commitment to develop Luanshya by the Head of state.

He has since implored the people of Luanshya to rally behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu as he means well to them.

During his visit, Minister of Mines, Richard Musukwa implored CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines to improve the conditions of service of its workers both from the main company and it’s sub contractors not forgetting to promote local contractors by engaging them in key operations of the mines.

Mr. Musukwa who also toured 28 Shaft urged Luanshya Copper Mines to submit to his office business plans and to put to use their seven mining licenses and in turn create more jobs for the people of Luanshya.

He further revealed that he has directed director of mines at his ministry to ensure that all paper work is done formally about his requests over a possible re-opening of 28 shafts and handing over the slag dumps to the youths.

And Copperbelt province minister Japhen Mwakalombe has thanked President Edgar Lungu for putting up measures that are aimed at creating job opportunities for the youths in the province.

He observed that if the youths are empowered, the diversification programme can be well implemented.

And Chief Government whip Steven Chungu said this development is going to change the face of Luanshya which has undergone economic misfortunes in recent times.

Mr. Chungu who is also Luanshya Central Member of Parliament has since implored the people of Luanshya to rally behind the PF government.

[Read 49 times, 49 reads today]