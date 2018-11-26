Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery President Lungu in Mbala LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu in Mbala November 26, 2018 1,209 views 14 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print President Edgar Lungu tours Moto moto museum in Mbala President Edgar Lungu with General Lord Richards at Moto Moto museum in Mbala. Presidential Minister Freedom Sikazwe joins the dancers at Moto Moto museum in Mbala. President Edgar Lungu greets Samuel Kasanka during the tour of Moto Moto museum in Mbala. President Edgar Lungu greets Miss Tourism during the tour of Moto mot museum in Mbala Mbala old prisons A Nigeria investor signs a memorandum of understanding during the investment Expo in Kasaka. Looking is Province Permanent Secretary ,Elias Kamanga The great great grand son of Germany commander at time of war,Thiaus calfe Gaf ,,proceed to lay wreaths during centenary commemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph where Germany soldiers surrender in Mbala. Defence chiefs proceed to lay wreaths during centenarycommemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph in Mbala. Zambia Army personnel take position during centenarycommemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph whereGermany soldiers surrender in Mbala President Edgar Lungu and defence chiefs await commandos tobring out the items and weapons at lake Chirwa in Mbala. Zambian commandos promoted to the next ranks by President EdgarLungu in action to search for weapons and other items left by Germanysoldiers in Mbala. President Edgar Lungu tour Mbala old prisons in Mbala [Read 733 times, 766 reads today]Related Posts:President Edgar Lungu donates exercise books to Mbala pupilsMbala runs out of HIV/AIDS test kits and free supplied condomsGovernment mourns Chief Fwambo of Mambwe people in MbalaMwanakatwe ‘s intent to contest Mbala seat defendedGovernment refutes shortage of mealie meal reports at Mbala Secondary School Loading... 14 COMMENTS useless President…you just bought a new jet mambala 6 6 Reply What’s the fuuuck with Nigerian conman doing in Presidential pictures? Did he pay you? Ba LT start getting obsessed with dirty money. 0 2 I am sure the little boys and worshipers of the SATANIST did not know about this history but they Ha wishing their little god were the ONE here officiating. The truth is that “IT IS UNELECTABLE!” 1 0 Nose demon is really off the hook. 1 0 HH is observed with bribery money and wants to sell Zambia HAGAIN but the goodness is that it is TRIBAL QUEEN and is UNELECTABLE!. 1 0 useless President you just bought a new jet mambala and you are in mbala 4 5 Reply Umusalula iwe! Give respect to those in authority whether good or bad. All authority is appointed by God! Rom 13:1 4 6 Ka little god will NEVER be a president because he is not presidential material and is a tribal leader of a TRIBALIST and RACIST H-organisation called UPND. 1 0 Please Mr President take a tour of the “new prisons” such as Kamwala, Chimbokaila and Kamfinsa and you will see that the old prisons are even in better condition. 3 1 Reply The little god should go back to CHIMBOKAILA. 1 0 Was there only one investor, the Nigerian at that exop gathering ???? 1 1 Reply Yaba, “I wish it were my little god!” 1 0 But what are we doing entertaining a Nigerian conman kanshi? Let’s be serious with life what is that Nigerian feif doing signing agreements with govt? Awe sure when will we learn? Are you telling me that Nigerian crook can’t open whatever it is he wants to open in Nigeria? What has he come to do here? The only African I believe are a danger to everyone else are Nigerians, never trust these crooked animals. 0 1 Reply It looks like Mbala is a town with a lot of History. Why isnt it promoted to tourists? 1 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Umusalula iwe! Give respect to those in authority whether good or bad. All authority is appointed by God! Rom 13:1
Please Mr President take a tour of the “new prisons” such as Kamwala, Chimbokaila and Kamfinsa and you will see that the old prisons are even in better condition.
Was there only one investor, the Nigerian at that exop gathering ????
It looks like Mbala is a town with a lot of History. Why isnt it promoted to tourists?