President Edgar Lungu tours Moto moto museum in Mbala
President Edgar Lungu with General Lord Richards at Moto Moto museum in Mbala.
Presidential Minister Freedom Sikazwe joins the dancers at Moto Moto museum in Mbala.
President Edgar Lungu greets Samuel Kasanka during the tour of Moto Moto museum in Mbala.
President Edgar Lungu greets Miss Tourism during the tour of Moto mot museum in Mbala
Mbala old prisons
A Nigeria investor signs a memorandum of understanding during the investment Expo in Kasaka. Looking is Province Permanent Secretary ,Elias Kamanga
The great great grand son of Germany commander at time of war,Thiaus calfe Gaf ,,proceed to lay wreaths during centenary commemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph where Germany soldiers surrender in Mbala.
Defence chiefs proceed to lay wreaths during centenary
commemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph in Mbala.
Zambia Army personnel take position during centenary
commemoration of the end of the first world war at cenotaph where
Germany soldiers surrender in Mbala
President Edgar Lungu and defence chiefs await commandos to
bring out the items and weapons at lake Chirwa in Mbala.
Zambian commandos promoted to the next ranks by President Edgar
Lungu in action to search for weapons and other items left by Germany
soldiers in Mbala.
President Edgar Lungu tour Mbala old prisons in Mbala
